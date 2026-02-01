[WT논평] China’s Latin America strategy

Economically, Latin America supplies Beijing with what it wants: resources, capital investment opportunities and terrain for infrastructure development that can bind states to China through debt, dependency and political leverage. The deeper strategic value lies in Beijing’s primary objective: using the region to diminish and ultimately displace American influence in its own hemisphere.



It wages political and propaganda warfare by backing anti-U.S. rogue regimes, above all Cuba and Venezuela, turning them into ideological and operational outposts.



Cuba is a frontline base in a long-running intelligence war. For nearly three decades, China has used Cuba for eavesdropping and military training, with U.S. intelligence reportedly aware of Chinese operations there as early as 2001.



After the Soviet collapse, the Castro regime lost its patron. Beijing seized the opening, transforming Cuba into a frontline anti-American station.



Cuba is no relic of Cold War nostalgia. It is a Chinese listening post and staging ground 90 miles from the U.S. mainland, aimed directly at America’s capacity to operate globally.



Venezuela played a more openly aggressive role: an anti-American political spearhead and potential flash point designed to consume U.S. attention.



Taken together, Cuba and Venezuela formed two pillars of a single design: Cuba as the spy and military node, Venezuela as the political-military destabilizer.



China’s Latin America strategy is a frontline component of the CCP’s global contest: to use rogue regimes as platforms for propaganda and crisis manipulation.

중국의 라틴아메리카 전략 마일스 위(허드슨 연구소 중국센터 소장) 경제적으로 라틴아메리카는 베이징이 원하는 것을 공급한다. 즉 자원, 자본투자 기회, 인프라 개발을 위한 지역을 제공한다. 인프라 개발은 부채와 의존 및 정치적 영향력을 통해서 여러 나라를 중국에 묶어둘 수 있다. 미국의 반구에서 미국의 영향력을 줄이고 궁극적으로는 대신하기 위해 라틴아메리카 지역을 이용하는 베이징의 주된 목적 속에 더욱 깊은 전략적 가치가 놓여 있다. 중국은 특히 쿠바와 베네수엘라 같은 반미 불량 정권들을 지원하여 그런 나라들을 이념 및 작전상의 전초기지로 변모시킴으로써 정치 및 선전전쟁을 벌인다. 쿠바는 장기적인 정보전쟁에서 최전선 기지다. 근 30년 동안 중국은 미국을 도청하고 군사훈련을 하는 데 쿠바를 이용해 왔다. 미국 정보기관들은 중국이 그곳에서 벌이는 작전을 2001년에 이미 알아차린 것으로 알려져 있다. 소련이 무너진 뒤 카스트로 정권은 후원자를 잃었다. 베이징이 좋은 기회를 잡아 쿠바를 반미 최전선 기지로 변화시켰다. 쿠바는 냉전의 향수를 불러일으키는 유물이 아니다. 쿠바는 중국의 감청 기지이며 미국 본토에서 대략 144㎞ 떨어진 곳에 위치하여 미국의 전 세계적인 작전 역량을 직접 겨냥했다. 베네수엘라는 더욱 노골적으로 공격적인 역할을 수행했다. 즉 반미의 정치적 선봉에 서서 미국의 관심을 사로잡기 위해 고안된 잠재적 화약고였다. 종합해 볼 때 쿠바와 베네수엘라는 단일 설계의 두 기둥을 이루었다. 쿠바는 첩보 및 군사의 접속점이었고 베네수엘라는 정치적·군사적 안정 파괴자였다. 중국의 라틴아메리카 전략은 중국 공산당의 세계 패권경쟁의 최전선 요소다. 즉 불량국가들을 선전 및 위기 조종을 위한 발판으로 이용한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △terrain: 지역 △above all: 특히 △spearhead: 선봉 △flash point: 화약고, 일촉즉발의 위기 지역 △consume: 사로잡다 △contest: 경쟁, 다툼 △manipulation: 조종

Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지