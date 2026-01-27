[WT논평] Coexistence with the CCP is a fantasy (3)

Nor are Beijing’s ambitions confined within its borders. The Belt and Road Initiative is not development but leverage. Loans create dependence; dependence breeds obedience. Ports, power plants and railways are not neutral assets but instruments of control.



Simultaneously, China militarizes the South China Sea, threatens Taiwan and bankrolls Russia’s war in Ukraine. These are not the behaviors of a state seeking stability. They are the actions of a power bent on rewriting the global order.



The clash is unavoidable. The West rests on openness, reciprocity and the rule of law. The CCP rests on secrecy, coercion and party supremacy.



These are not policy differnence that need to be managed. These are contradictions of principle, and contradictions cannot be reconciled. To believe otherwise is to risk repeating Munich or the delusions of detente.



That is why nations across the Indo-Pacific ? Japan, India, Australia, the Philippines ? are rallying through the Quad, AUKUS and other alliances. They understand that coexistence with the CCP is a fantasy, and fantasies cannot defend freedom.



America has faced this before. In 1900, the McKinley administration’s Open Door Policy insisted that China’s markets be open and rules fair. That principle was not only economic but also moral. It rejected monopoly and coercion.



President Trump’s insistence on “opening up China” was no break from tradition; it was the reaffirmation of America’s century-old refusal to accept exploitation as the price of engagement.



The time for illusions is over. China is not a partner waiting for persuasion. It is a closed society, a non-market economy, a communist dictatorship with global ambitions. Its system makes coexistence not difficult but impossible.

중국 공산당과의 공존은 환상이다(3) 마일스 위(허드슨연구소 중국센터 소장) 베이징의 야심은 자국 국경 내에 국한된 것이 아니다. 일대일로 정책은 개발이 아니라 영향력 행사 수단이다. 대출은 의존을 만든다. 의존은 복종을 키운다. 항구, 발전소, 철도는 중립적 자산이 아니라 통제의 도구다. 동시에 중국은 남중국해를 군사화하고 대만을 위협하며 러시아의 우크라이나 전쟁에 돈을 댄다. 이런 행태는 안정을 추구하는 나라의 행동이 아니라 세계 질서를 다시 쓰는 데 전념하는 강대국의 행동이다. 충돌은 피할 수 없다. 서방세계는 개방, 상호성, 법의 통치에 기초를 둔다. 중국 공산당은 비밀, 협박, 당의 우위에 기초를 둔다. 이런 것들은 관리가 필요한 정책의 차이가 아니다. 이런 것들은 원칙의 상반이며 이런 상반은 화해가 불가능하다. 달리 믿는 것은 뮌헨이나 혹은 데탕트의 환상을 반복할 위험이 있다. 일본, 인도, 호주, 필리핀 등 인도태평양 전역의 나라들이 쿼드, 오커스 및 여타 동맹관계를 통해 단결하는 까닭이 여기에 있다. 그런 나라들은 중국 공산당과의 공존이 환상이며 환상은 자유를 수호할 수 없다는 것을 이해한다. 미국은 이것을 과거에 직면한 적이 있다. 1900년에 매킨리 행정부의 개방정책은 중국 시장이 개방되고 규칙이 공정해야 한다고 주장했다. 그 원칙은 단지 경제적인 것일 뿐만 아니라 또한 윤리적인 것이었다. 그것은 독점과 협박을 거부했다. 트럼프 대통령이 ‘중국의 개방’을 주장하는 것은 전통에서 벗어난 것이 아니었다. 그것은 포용의 대가로 착취를 받아들이기를 거부하는 미국의 1세기에 걸친 정책을 재확인했다. 환상의 시간은 끝났다. 중국은 설득을 기다리는 협력자가 아니다. 중국은 폐쇄사회이며 비시장 경제이고 세계적 야망을 품은 공산주의 독재체제다. 중국의 체제는 공존을 어렵게 하는 것이 아니라 불가능하게 만든다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

