[WT논평] A hallmark of the Democratic Party of Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung recently commanded his Ministry of Government Legislation to pursue “institutional measures to enable dissolution orders for religious foundations.”



Unfortunately, this open attempt to oppress Christianity in South Korea is merely the most immediate symptom of a larger disease and yet another example of the hatred of conservatives that has become a hallmark of the Democratic Party of Korea.



The DPK has censored and oppressed all conservative political discourse and self-expression. It has denied any Koreans publicly espousing right-wing values.



Mr. Lee recently ordered various official government agencies to “aggressively crack down on hate speech” and commanded his Justice Ministry to “pursue the amendment of the country’s criminal code to that end,” a thinly veiled green light to snuff out all conservative free speech in South Korea.



The DPK has openly persecuted and terrorized a slew of conservative political actors and organizations. The party has persecuted and arrested various Christian leaders, including Hak Ja Han,



Even Morse Tan, ambassador-at-large for global criminal justice in the first Trump administration, recently condemned the DPK’s purge of all conservative political actors, saying it’s like “the things done by leftist dictatorships.”



Even President Trump recently posted on social media: “WHAT IS GOING ON IN SOUTH KOREA? Seems like a Purge or Revolution” and said he had “heard bad things. … It [doesn’t] sound to me like South Korea.”



If Mr. Trump doesn’t immediately intervene to quash the DPK’s attemp, what remains of South Korea’s democracy will soon collapse under the weight of the party’s assault.

한국 민주당의 특징 윌리엄 바클레이(정치 이론가) 한국의 이재명 대통령은 “종교 재단들의 해산 명령을 가능케 하기 위한 제도적 조치”를 강구하도록 법제처에 최근 지시했다. 불행히도, 한국에서 기독교를 억압하기 위한 이런 공개적인 시도는 단지 더 큰 병폐의 가장 즉각적인 증상일 뿐만 아니라 보수진영에 대한 증오의 또 다른 사례다. 이런 증오는 한국 민주당의 특징이 되었다. 한국 민주당은 보수적인 모든 정치 담론과 자기표현을 검열하고 억압했다. 민주당은 한국 국민의 우파 가치관 옹호를 거부했다. 이 대통령은 “증오발언을 적극적으로 단속하라”는 명령을 최근 정부의 여러 기관에 내리고 법무장관에게 “그 목적을 위한 형법의 개정을 추구하라”고 지시했다. 이는 한국 내 보수 진영의 모든 언론자유 말살에 대한 은근한 신호탄이다. 민주당은 다수의 보수진영 정치 운동가들과 단체들을 공공연히 박해했다. 민주당은 한학자 여사를 포함한 여러 명의 기독교 지도자들을 박해하고 체포했다. 트럼프 1기 행정부에서 미국의 국제형사사법대사를 지낸 모스 탄 전 대사조차도 민주당이 모든 보수진영 정치운동가들을 탄압했다고 최근에 비난했다. 모스 탄 전 대사는 그것이 마치 “좌파 독재체제가 했던 짓” 같다고 말했다. 트럼프 대통령조차도 최근 소셜미디어에 이런 글을 올렸다. “한국에서 무슨 일이 벌어지고 있는가. 숙청이나 혹은 혁명처럼 보인다.” 트럼프 대통령은 “좋지 않은 소식을 들었다… 나에게는 그것이 한국 같아 보이지 않는다.” 만약 트럼프가 민주당의 시도를 잠재우기 위해 즉각 개입하지 않으면 한국 민주주의에 남은 것이 민주당 공격에 눌려 곧 무너질 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △hallmark:특징 △thinly veiled:은근한, 얄팍한 △slew:다수 △quash:잠재우다

