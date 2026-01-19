[WT논평] Taiwan can play a role in changing China

Taiwan can play a crucial role in changing communist China. For 76 years, the CCP has regarded Taiwan as a stubborn obstacle to its narrative of communist liberation, now disguised as national reunification.



However, in the same decades, Taiwan has transformed itself from an authoritarian rule into one of Asia’s most vibrant democracies. This success is not merely symbolic; it demonstrates that Chinese-speaking societies can uphold modern democratic values, a reality the CCP finds existentially threatening.



Taiwan’s freedom is a rebuke to Beijing’s claim that democracy is incompatible with Chinese culture.



This too renders a powerful argument for the truth: Taiwan is not just a regional issue but also an ideological one. Its democratic achievements inspire millions across the strait. Countless captive Chinese citizens are asking themselves a quiet question: If the Taiwanese people can freely choose their leaders, why can’t we?



Taiwan’s existence challenges authoritarianism at its ideological core, and the CCP autocratic leadership is deeply frightened by Taiwan’s inspirational power.



Churchill saw in 1955 what remains painfully true: Taiwan’s status is an international matter because its future will shape the world’s.



Beijing’s insistence that this is a “domestic issue” is not a statement of sovereignty but a strategy of aggression. The world must not mistake the CCP’s language of national reunification for the logic of conquest.



Defending Taiwan is not only about preserving one island’s freedom. In standing with Taiwan, the world stands for its own security, prosperity and ideals.

대만은 중국을 변화시키는 데 역할을 할 수 있다 마일스 위(허드슨연구소 중국센터 소장) 대만은 공산주의 중국을 변화시키는 데 중대한 역할을 할 수 있다. 76년 동안 중국 공산당은 대만을, 지금은 국가 재통일로 위장한 자국의 공산주의 해방 이야기에 대한 고질적인 장애물로 간주해 왔다. 그러나 그와 동일한 수십년 동안 대만은 독재 통치에서 아시아의 가장 활기찬 민주국가들 가운데 하나로 변형되었다. 이 성공은 단순히 상징적인 것이 아니다. 그것은 중국어를 사용하는 여러 사회가 현대의 민주주의 가치관을 유지할 수 있다는 것을 증명한다. 중국 공산당은 이 사실이 자기네의 생존을 위협하는 것을 알고 있다. 대만의 자유는, 민주주의는 중국의 문화와 공존할 수 없다는 베이징의 주장에 대한 비판이다. 이것은 또한 대만이 단지 지역적인 현안이 아니라 이념적인 현안도 된다는 사실이라는 강력한 주장을 제시한다. 대만의 민주적인 성취는 양안의 수많은 사람에게 영감을 준다. 셀 수 없이 많은 포로 같은 중국 시민들은 왜 우리는 할 수 없는가라고 스스로에게 묻는다. 대만의 존재는 독재주의의 이념적 핵심에 도전하며 중국 공산당의 독재적인 지도부는 대만의 영감을 주는 힘을 깊이 두려워한다. 1955년에 처칠은 지금도 매우 아픈 진실, 즉 대만의 미래가 세계의 미래 형태를 결정할 것이기 때문에 대만의 지위를 국제적인 문제로 보았다. 대만이 ‘국내 현안’이라는 베이징의 주장은 주권에 관한 발언이 아니라 침략의 전략이다. 세계는 중국 공산당의 국가 재통일이란 발언을 정복의 논리로 잘못 생각해서는 안 된다. 대만을 수호하는 것은 단지 섬 하나의 자유를 보존하는 문제가 아니다. 대만과 한편이 됨으로써 세계는 스스로의 안보와 번영 및 이상을 옹호하게 되는 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

