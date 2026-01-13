[WT논평] North Korea will reinforce its allied relationship with Russia

Russia’s mutual defense treaty with North Korea is a major setback for the U.S. and our European allies and partners.



The concern is that Russia will not stop with its war against Ukraine. An emboldened Mr. Putin may attack other European nations in his attempt to reestablish the Soviet Union, the collapse of which Mr. Putin has lamented the demise of “historical Russia.”



Russia now has a nuclear North Korea, a country with which the to assist it with any potential military adventurism in Europe, in addition to its war in Ukraine.



The irony is that North Korea wanted (and still wants) a normal relationship with the U.S. Negotiations with North Korea formally ended in 2009 when it pulled out of the six-party talks.



Since then, the nation has been on a race to build more nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles while the U.S. has pursued a policy of “strategic patience,” an attempt to contain and deter the country while sanctioning it for repeated violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions.



Strategic patience failed because we thought North Korea would acquiesce and voluntarily return to credible denuclearization talks. It didn’t.



It ignored the U.S. and built more nuclear weapons and missiles while continuing illicit activities: cryptocurrency theft worth billions of dollars and counterfeiting U.S. currency, pharmaceuticals and cigarettes, to name just a few, all created to generate cash for nuclear and missile programs.



In 2026 Mr. Kim will again declare that North Korea is exponentially increasing its nuclear and ballistic missile programs while reinforcing its close, allied relationship with the Russian Federation.

북한은 러시아와의 동맹관계를 강화할 것이다 조지프 R 디트라니(전 대북 6자회담 미국 특사) 러시아가 북한과 맺은 상호방위조약은 미국과 우리의 유럽 동맹국들 및 협력국가들에는 커다란 차질이다. 우려되는 것은, 러시아가 우크라이나를 상대로 한 전쟁을 멈추지 않으리란 점이다. 대담해진 푸틴은 소련을 재건하겠다는 시도 속에서 유럽의 다른 나라들을 침략할지도 모른다. 푸틴은 “역사적인 러시아”의 종말을 통탄한 바 있다. 우크라이나 전쟁에 덧붙여 유럽에서 어떤 잠재적인 군사 모험을 할 때 러시아를 도와줄 나라인 핵무장한 북한을 러시아는 지금 확보했다. 북한이 미국과의 정상적인 관계를 원했고 지금도 여전히 원한다는 점은 역설적이다. 북한과의 공식적인 협상은 북한이 6자회담에서 철수했을 때인 2009년에 끝났다. 그 이후 북한은 더 많은 핵무기와 탄도미사일을 만드는 데 매진해 온 반면에 미국은 “전략적 인내” 정책을 추구했다. 이 정책은 유엔 안전보장이사회의 결의안들 반복적으로 위반한 북한을 제재하는 한편 북한을 억제하고 저지하려는 시도였다. 북한이 이를 묵인하고 자발적으로 신빙성 있는 비핵화 협상에 복귀할 것이라고 우리가 생각했기 때문에 전략적 인내는 실패했다. 북한은 미국을 무시했고 더 많은 핵무기와 미사일을 만드는 한편 일련의 불법적 행동을 계속했다. 몇 가지 예를 들면 수십억 달러의 가치가 있는 암호화폐 훔치기와 미국 화폐 및 의약품과 담배의 위조가 포함된다. 이 모든 행위는 핵무기 및 미사일 계획을 위한 현금을 만들기 위해 이루어졌다. 2026년에 김정은은 북한이 자국 핵무기와 탄도미사일 계획을 기하급수적으로 확장하는 한편 러시아연방과의 긴밀한 동맹관계를 강화할 것이라고 다시 선언할 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △setback: 차질 △reestablish: 재건하다 △adventurism: 모험적 행보

