[WT논평] Islam is now the No. 1 enemy of the civilized world

If recent events don’t prove to you that Islam is now the No. 1 enemy of the civilized world, then you are blind.



A little more than 10 years ago, Bill Maher said the following: “Islam is not like other religions. It is a unique threat. … There are illiberal beliefs that are held by vast numbers of Muslims.”



“Vast numbers of Christians do not believe that if you leave the Christian religion, you should be killed for it. Vast numbers of Christians do not treat women as second-class citizens. Vast numbers of Christians do not believe that if you draw a picture of Jesus Christ that you should get killed for it.”



He went on. “Most Muslim people in the world condone violence just for what you think. There was a Pew poll done in Egypt a few years ago, [where] 82% said stoning was the appropriate punishment for adultery. Over 80% thought death was the appropriate punishment for leaving the Muslim religion.”



“To claim that this religion is just like other religions is just naive and plain wrong. … In Saudi Arabia, for example, they just beheaded [several] people, most for nonviolent crimes, including homosexuality.”



All religions are not the same. It’s not the Christians who are calling to stone people for their immorality or to behead those who deny the faith.



Islam and Christianity are very different worldviews. One seeks to change the world through “love, joy, peace, patiencel,” while the other tells its adherents to pick up the sword. One is the enemy of Western civilization, while the other is its last line of defense.

이슬람은 지금 문명세계의 제1 적이다 에버렛 파이퍼(칼럼니스트) 이슬람이 지금 문명 세계의 제1의 적이란 사실을, 만약 최근 일련의 사건들이 독자에게 입증하지 못한다면 독자는 눈이 먼 사람이다. 10년이 약간 더 지난 과거에 빌 마허는 다음과 같은 말을 했다. “이슬람은 다른 종교와 같지 않다. 그것은 독특한 위협이다. …진보파의 여러 가지 신념이 존재하는데 그것을 방대한 다수의 무슬림이 갖고 있다.” “만약 당신이 기독교계 종교를 떠날 경우 당신이 그 때문에 살해당할 것이라고 방대한 숫자의 기독교인들은 믿지 않는다. 방대한 숫자의 기독교인들은 여자들을 2등 시민으로 취급하지 않는다. 만약 당신이 예수 그리스도의 초상화를 그릴 경우 그 때문에 살해당할 것이라고 방대한 숫자의 기독교인들은 믿지 않는다.” 그는 계속해서 말했다. “세계의 대다수 무슬림 사람들은 당신이 생각하는 바로 그것 때문에 폭력을 용납한다. 몇 년 전에 이집트에서 퓨여론조사가 행해졌는데 그 조사에서 82%는 돌로 치는 것이 간음에 대한 적절한 처벌이라고 말했다. 무슬림 종교를 떠나는 것을 이유로 죽이는 것이 적절한 처벌이라고 80% 이상이 생각했다.” “이 종교는 단지 다른 여러 종교와 같다고 주장하는 것은 그냥 순진하고 분명히 잘못된 것이다. …예를 들어 사우디아라비아에서 사람들은 몇 명의 머리를 베었는데 대다수가 동성애를 포함한 비폭력적인 범죄가 이유였다.” 모든 종교는 동일하지 않다. 부도덕한 행위를 이유로 사람들을 돌로 치라거나 혹은 신앙을 거부하는 사람들의 머리를 베라고 소리 지르는 사람들은 기독교인들이 아니다. 이슬람과 기독교는 매우 다른 세계관이다. 한 종교는 “사랑, 기쁨, 평화, 인내를” 통해서 세상을 변화시키는 방도를 찾는 반면에 다른 종교는 추종자들에게 큰 칼을 들라고 말한다. 한 종교는 서방 문명의 적인 반면에 다른 종교는 서방 문명을 지키는 마지막 방어선이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △illiberal:자유를 제한하는 △condone:용납하다 △immorality:부도덕 행위, 풍기문란

