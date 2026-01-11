[WT논평] The necessity of strong bilateral cooperation between Tokyo and Washington

The Indo-Pacific’s stability depends on the ability to deter coercion and uphold the principles of openness and free navigation. The United States has no greater ally in the region than Japan.



As Beijing presses its territorial claims, the urgency for Tokyo and Washington to build on their historic partnership has never been greater.



The Japan-U.S. alliance has long been the cornerstone of regional peace and stability. American technology and intelligence have been complemented by Japan’s strategic geography and steadfast commitment to ensuring the Pacific remains free and open.



The Trump administration is also demonstrating an increasing interest in Indo-Pacific security and the growing risks to international security and prosperity posed by “destabilizing” actors, such as China.



At the 2025 Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Mr. Hegseth reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to improving its force across the region, including planned upgrades to U.S. Forces Japan headquarters.



The challenges confronting the alliance are significant. China has intensified incursions into Japanese waters and expanded its “gray zone” tactics in the South China Sea.



China has continued to step up its military and political pressure on Taiwan and has not ruled out the use of force to secure its claim to the island. Beijing’s threat shows no signs of relenting and underscores the necessity of strong bilateral cooperation between Tokyo and Washington.



The reality remains that without sustained support from Washington, Japan cannot deter an increasingly assertive China on its own.

도쿄와 워싱턴의 상호협력 강화의 필요성 베이츠 길(칼럼니스트) 인도태평양의 안정은, 위협을 저지하고 개방 및 자유항행의 원칙을 옹호하는 능력에 달려 있다. 이 해역에서 일본보다 더 큰 미국의 동맹국은 없다. 베이징이 영토 주장을 계속 밀어붙임에 따라 도쿄와 워싱턴이 양국의 역사적 협력관계를 시급하게 강화해야 할 필요성이 그 어느 때보다 커졌다. 미·일 동맹은 오랫동안 지역 평화 및 안정의 주춧돌이었다. 미국의 기술과 정보가, 일본의 전략적 지리 및 태평양의 자유와 개방 유지를 보장하겠다는 변함없는 약속으로 보완되었다. 트럼프 행정부는 또한 인도태평양의 안보와 중국 같은 “안정을 깨는” 행위자들이 제기하는 국제 안보 및 번영에 대한 커지는 리스크에 더 큰 관심을 보여 왔다. 2025년 싱가포르의 샹그릴라 대화에서 헤그세스는 이 지역 전체의 자국 병력을 개선하겠다는 워싱턴의 약속을 재확인했다. 그 가운데는 주일미군 사령부의 개선 계획이 포함된다. 양국 동맹이 직면하고 있는 일련의 도전 과제는 중요하다. 중국은 일본 영해 안으로 갑작스럽게 침투하는 행위를 늘려 왔고 남중국해에서 자국의 “회색 지대” 전술을 확대하고 있다. 중국은 대만에 대한 군사적 및 정치적 압박을 계속 강화해 왔으며 자기네가 주장하는 이 섬에 대한 영유권을 확보하기 위한 무력 사용을 배제하지 않고 있다. 베이징의 이러한 협박은 완화될 기미를 보이지 않으며 이런 상황은 도쿄와 워싱턴 사이의 강력한 상호협력의 필요성을 뒷받침한다. 워싱턴의 지속적인 지원이 없을 경우 일본은 갈수록 적극적인 중국을 혼자 힘으로 저지할 수가 없다는 것이 여전한 사실이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △coercion:협박에 의한 강압 △uphold:유지하다, 옹호하다 △cornerstone:주춧돌, 초석 △steadfast:변함없는

Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지