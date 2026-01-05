[WT논평] Critical truths about artificial intelligence (2)

AI will be disruptive to society. A common argument is that AI is no different from past technological disruptions. Just as the sewing machine and the automobile displaced certain jobs but created new ones, many believe AI will follow a similar trajectory. That belief offers comfort, but it may be dangerously naive.



AI isn’t about just replacing cashiers or factory workers. It can potentially replace lawyers, teachers, analysts, editors, journalists and many other so-called white-collar professions. Once seen as stable and future-proof, the knowledge economy is now squarely on the chopping block.



Past industrial disruptions unfolded over decades, but AI is on track to remake the workforce in just a few years. Studies from Goldman Sachs and other organizations forecast job losses in the tens of millions. We’re not talking about just automation; we’re talking about AI becoming the brains of entire operations, including logistics, customer support and creative development.



Opting out is not an option. You may think you can avoid the AI revolution by choosing not to participate. In the past, many resisted the allure of the internet, decided not to get a smartphone or abstained from creating social media accounts. Despite your best attempts, you cannot prevent AI from changing your world.



AI will be embedded into banking systems, school curricula, medical diagnostics, government planning tools. These systems won’t just assist; they will influence decisions, dictate outcomes and increasingly operate without human oversight.



Once AI becomes woven into the foundations of daily life, society and individuals alike will become increasingly dependent upon it.

인공지능에 관한 중요한 진실 (2) 도널드 켄들(허틀랜드 연구소 연구원) 인공지능은 사회에 파괴적 영향을 미칠 것이다. 인공지능은 과거 기술의 파괴적 영향과 다르지 않다는 것이 일반적인 주장이다. 재봉틀과 자동차가 특정한 직종들을 대체했으나 새로운 직종들을 만들어낸 것과 꼭 같이 인공지능이 동일한 궤적을 따를 것이라고 많은 사람이 믿는다. 그 믿음은 위안이 되겠지만 위험할 정도로 순진한 생각일 수도 있다. 인공지능은 단지 출납원들 혹은 공장노동자들을 대체하는 것에 관한 것이 아니다. 변호사, 교사, 분석가, 편집자, 언론인, 기타 다수의 소위 화이트칼라 전문가를 대체할 잠재력을 발휘할 수 있다. 과거에 안정되고 미래가 보장된 것으로 보였던 지식 경제가 지금 정확히 중대한 위기에 처해 있다. 과거 산업계의 파괴적 영향은 수십 년에 걸쳐 전개되었으나 인공지능은 불과 몇 년 이내에 노동력을 다시 만드는 과정에 있다. 골드만삭스와 다른 몇몇 기관에서 실시한 여러 연구는 일자리 손실이 수천만 개에 달할 것으로 내다본다. 우리는 단지 자동화에 관한 이야기를 하고 있는 것이 아니다. 우리는 인공지능이 전체 활동의 두뇌가 되는 것에 관해 이야기하고 있다. 활동 가운데는 각종 실행 계획, 고객 지원, 창의적인 개발이 포함된다. 참여하지 않는 것은 선택이 아니다. 독자는 불참을 선택함으로써 인공지능 혁명을 피할 수 있다고 생각할지도 모른다. 과거 많은 사람이 인터넷의 유혹에 저항했고 스마트폰 구매를 하지 않기로 결정했거나 소셜미디어 계정 개설을 피했다. 독자의 최선의 노력에도 불구하고 인공지능이 독자의 세상을 변화시키는 것을 막을 수 없다. 인공지능은 금융체제, 학교 교과과정, 의료 진단, 정부 기획의 각종 도구 속에 삽입될 것이다. 이런 체제들은 단지 지원에 그치지 않는다. 결정에 영향을 미치고 결과를 지시하며 갈수록 사람의 감독 없이 작동한다. 일단 인공지능이 일상생활의 기반 속에 엮이면 사회와 개인 모두 점점 더 그것에 의존하게 될 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △disruption: 붕괴, 파열, 와해 △future-proof: 미래에도 사용할 수 있는 △squarely: 정확히 △on the chopping block: 중대한 위기에 처한 △knowledge economy: 지식 경제

