[WT 논평] Defending Taiwan is essential to defending Japan (3)

It would also undermine American alliances with Japan and the Philippines, threaten Guam and destroy U.S. credibility as a security guarantor in Asia.



It would accelerate the regional collapse of democratic self-confidence and embolden authoritarian expansion elsewhere. Most important, it would allow Beijing to challenge U.S. naval and air dominance in ways that would directly affect American economic and security interests for decades.



Yet Washington still frames the Taiwan question largely in terms of supporting a fellow democracy or resisting coercion. These are worthy goals but are insufficient for mobilizing sustained national commitment.



The United States needs the same kind of strategic clarity that Ms. Takaichi has articulated: Taiwan’s defense is not merely Taiwan’s problem, nor even primarily China’s problem. It is an American problem, with immediate consequences for America’s own security.



By viewing Taiwan through the lens of self-interest rather than altruism, Washington can more effectively explain, both to itself and to its allies, why the island matters.



It is not simply about protecting a democracy or avoiding conflict. It is about preventing a sweeping shift in the global balance of power that would leave the United States less secure, less influential and less able to shape the international order.



Ms. Takaichi’s argument is not just a reminder of Japan’s geographic vulnerability. Taiwan’s defense is in Japan’s national interest and in America’s as well. Ms. Takaichi suggests that democratic nations should focus on their own security.

대만 방어는 일본 방어에 필수다 (3) 마일스 위(허드슨 연구소 중국센터 소장) 그것은 또한 미국과 일본 및 필리핀과의 동맹을 약화시키고 괌을 위협하며 아시아에서 안보를 보장하는 나라로서 미국의 신뢰를 파괴할 것이다. 그것은 이 지역 민주주의 국가들의 자신감을 무너뜨리고 다른 지역에서 독재국가들을 대담하게 만들어 세력의 확대를 가속화시킬 것이다. 가장 중요한 것은, 그것이 베이징이 미국의 해상 및 공중의 지배에 도전하도록 허용하게 되는 것인데 이는 수십 년 동안 미국의 경제 및 안보 이익에 직접적인 영향을 미치는 방식으로 진행될 것이다. 그러나 워싱턴은 아직도 주로 동료 민주주의 국가를 지원하거나 혹은 위협에 저항하는 면에서 대만 문제의 프레임을 구축하고 있다. 이런 것들은 가치 있는 목표이지만 국가적 약속을 위해 투입되는 인력과 자금을 지속해서 동원하기에는 불충분하다. 미국은 다카이치가 분명히 밝힌 것과 동일한 종류의 전략적 선명함이 필요하다. 즉 대만의 방어는 단지 대만의 문제가 아니며 심지어 기본적으로 중국의 문제도 아니다. 그것은 미국 자체의 안보에 각종 결과를 즉각적으로 초래하는 미국의 문제다. 이타심 대신 자기 이익의 시각을 통해 대만을 생각함으로써 워싱턴은 대만이란 섬이 중요한 까닭을 자국 및 동맹국들에 더욱 효과적으로 설명할 수 있다. 그것은 단순히 일개 민주주의 국가를 보호하거나 혹은 충돌을 피하는 것에 관한 문제가 아니다. 그것은 세계의 세력 균형에 광범한 변화가 초래되는 것을 막는 문제에 관한 것이다. 그런 변화가 일어날 경우 미국의 안보는 약화되고 영향력은 줄어들며 국제질서의 형태를 만드는 능력이 감소할 것이다. 다카이치의 주장은 단지 일본의 지리적 취약성을 상기시키는 것이 아니다. 대만의 방어는 미국은 물론 일본의 국가 이익을 지키는 것이다. 다카이치는 민주주의 국가들이 자국의 안보에 집중할 것을 제안한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △self-interest:사리추구 △altruism:이타심, 이타주의 △sweeping:광범위한

