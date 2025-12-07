[WT 논평] Defending Taiwan is essential to defending Japan (1)

In recent remarks, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi articulated a position on Taiwan that diverges sharply and importantly from the prevailing global narrative surrounding cross-strait tensions.



While much of the world remains stuck in the rhetorical frame Beijing has worked tirelessly to propagate ? that Taiwan is an internal Chinese matter, a “reunification” issue, and therefore beyond the scope of international concern ? Ms. Takaichi rejects this premise outright.



Instead, she grounds Japan’s position not in abstract questions of sovereignty or historical claims but rather in the hard, geographic, strategic realities of Japan’s security environment. In doing so, she provides a model for how democratic nations, especially the United States, should reconceptualize their stake in Taiwan’s future.



Beijing’s preferred narrative ? that Taiwan “belongs to China” and that other states should keep out ? has long influenced global discourse, even in democracies that are skeptical of Chinese intentions.



This framing subtly pressures the international community into viewing Taiwan’s security through the lens of Chinese nationalism rather than through the lens of the Indo-Pacific’s geopolitical balance.



The result has been a timid diplomatic vocabulary. Countries rarely articulate what Taiwan’s fate means for their own national security.



Ms. Takaichi focuses with remarkable clarity on the implications for Japan. A Chinese-controlled Taiwan would not simply shift the balance of power in East Asia. In other words, if Taiwan falls, Japan’s security collapses with it.

대만 방어는 일본 방어에 필수다 (1) 마일스 위(허드슨 연구소 중국센터 소장) 다카이치 사나에 일본 총리는 최근 발언에서 대만에 관한 입장을 분명히 밝혔는데 양안 긴장을 둘러싼 세계의 지배적인 이야기에서 날카롭게 벗어난 이번 발언은 중요하다. 베이징이 지치지 않고 선전해온 수사적인 프레임, 즉 대만은 중국의 내부 문제이며 “재통일” 현안이고 따라서 국제적인 관심사의 범위를 벗어난다는 프레임 안에 세계의 많은 나라가 갇혀 있는 가운데 다카이치는 이 전제를 노골적으로 거부한다. 대신 그녀는 일본 입장의 근거를 추상적인 주권이나 혹은 역사적인 주장에 두지 않고 일본 안보 환경의 명백한 지리적, 전략적 현실에 둔다. 다카이치는 그렇게 함으로써 민주적인 나라들 특히 미국이 대만의 미래에 걸려 있는 자국의 이해관계의 개념을 다시 정립하는 방식의 모범을 제공한다. 베이징이 선호하는 이야기 즉 대만은 “중국에 귀속하며” 다른 나라들은 참견하지 말아야 한다는 이야기는 오랫동안 세계의 담론에 영향을 미쳤는데 심지어 중국의 의도를 의심하는 민주국가들의 경우에도 그랬다. 이런 프레임 설정은 대만의 안보를 인도태평양의 지정학적 균형 시각을 통해서가 아니라 중국 민족주의 시각을 통해서 보도록 미묘하게 압력을 가했다. 그 결과는 소심한 외교적 언사였다. 대만의 운명이 자기네 국가 안보를 의미한다고 뚜렷이 말하는 나라는 별로 없었다. 다카이치는 일본에 의미하는 바를, 주목할 만할 정도로 분명하게 대만 문제에 초점을 맞추고 있다. 중국이 대만을 지배하는 것은 단순히 동아시아의 세력 균형을 변화시키는 데 그치지 않는다. 다시 말해서, 만약 대만이 중국의 손에 떨어질 경우 일본의 국가 안보가 그와 더불어 붕괴되는 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △articulate: 분명히 표현하다 △diverge: 벗어나다

Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지