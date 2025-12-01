[WT논평] Water crisis is signs of God’s warning (1)

Iran’s capital is now experiencing a massive and deepening water shortage. After months of drought and scorching heat, the five reservoirs feeding the city of more than 10 million are mostly empty.



Local authorities have been forced to mandate water rationing, and the situation has become so dire that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian recently warned that, unless the region experiences rainfall in the coming weeks, the city may need to be evacuated altogether.



The crisis extends far beyond Iran’s capital. The Islamic republic is now weathering a national hydrological crisis of truly catastrophic proportions.



Cumulatively, water mismanagement, prolonged drought, climate change, inefficient irrigation practices and the overextraction of groundwater now affect every aspect of Iranian life.



Rivers and lakes are shrinking, undermining agriculture and deepening food insecurity. Iran’s urban areas face widespread water shortages, and infrastructure is increasingly strained.



Communities throughout the country are exposed to rising health risks as a result of drying wetlands. Regional ecosystems have collapsed.



The problem is hardly unexpected. More than a decade ago, Iranian officials were warning that chronic water mismanagement and misallocation represented a “major threat to the country.”



By 2019, the World Resources Institute had classified Iran as one of the most “water-stressed” nations in the world. By 2021, Iranian officials were estimating that some 110 cities across the country were forced to implement water rationing or suffered disruptions as a result of summer drought conditions. The situation has only worsened since.

물 위기는 신의 경고 신호다 (1) 일란 버먼(미국 외교정책 위원회 부총재) 이란 수도는 지금 악화되는 대대적인 물 부족을 경험하고 있다. 여러 달에 걸친 가뭄과 타는 듯한 열기 뒤 인구 1000만명이 넘는 테헤란시에 물을 대는 5개의 저수지가 대부분 빈 상태가 되었다. 여러 지방의 당국은 어쩔 수 없이 물 배급을 명령했고 상황이 너무나 심각해져서 이란 대통령 마수드 페제시키안은 해당 지역이 앞으로 몇 주일 동안 강우를 경험하지 않을 경우 테헤란 시가는 시민들을 완전히 대피시키게 될지도 모른다고 최근에 경고했다. 위기는 이란의 수도를 넘어 멀리 확대된다. 이슬람 공화국은 지금 진정한 재앙 규모의 국가적 수자원 위기를 견디고 있다. 물의 관리 부실, 장기화된 가뭄, 기후변화, 비효율적인 관개 관행, 지하수의 지나친 추출이 겹쳐 지금 이란의 모든 분야에 영향을 미치고 있다. 여러 강과 호수는 줄어들고 있어 농업을 약화시키고 식량 불안을 심화시킨다. 이란의 여러 도시 지역은 광범한 물 부족에 직면해 있으며 인프라에 대한 압박이 점점 커지고 있다. 습지대가 건조해진 결과 전국의 여러 지역사회는 상승하는 건강상의 각종 위협에 노출되고 있다. 지방의 생태계는 무너졌다. 문제는 예상 안 된 것이 아니다. 10년도 더 지난 과거에 이란 정부 관리들은 만성적인 물 관리 부실과 물의 잘못된 배분이 “나라에 주요한 위협”이 되고 있다고 계속 경고했다. 2019년에 세계자원연구소는 이란을 세계에서 가장 심각하게 “물이 부족한” 나라 가운데 하나로 분류한 바 있다. 2021년이 되었을 때 이란 정부 관리들은 여름 가뭄 현상의 결과로 전국의 대략 110개 도시의 물 배급이 불가피하거나 혹은 공급 중단을 겪는 것으로 추정했다. 그 이후 상황은 오로지 악화되었을 뿐이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △drought:가뭄 △dire:심각한 △evacuate:소개시키다, 대피시키다 △strain:압박을 가하다

