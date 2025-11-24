[WT논평] We are at the edge of the debt cliff (2)

Inflation tends to be a political loser, and as a result, the incumbent party most often gets thrown out during sustained inflation. Governments have sometimes been successful in increasing economic growth rates by abolishing destructive regulations, reducing trade barriers, and eliminating tax impediments where the tax rate or regulation is a net negative on growth.



Some optimists argue that the oncoming rush in AI and robots will be sufficiently rapid to enhance productivity and thus create enough new wealth to enable the debt problem to fade away. But how likely is this?



In the long run, it is almost certain that the new technologies will make future generations much wealthier. But history also teaches us there are often many glitches and technological and political delays on the journey.



The electric car is a great success ? but for the slowness in battery improvement and the lack of charging stations. New-generation nuclear power will be a major energy source because it is more efficient, safer, and cheaper ? but it is just now getting off the starting block.



Supersonic air travel is the future ? but new prototype aircraft are just now being built, three decades after the end of the Concorde. Space travel will be a reality ? but it has taken mankind more than half a century since the original moon landings to start building the new moon and Mars rockets.



AI and new technologies will drive productivity growth by doing such things as automating routine tasks, augmenting human capabilities, optimizing processes and fostering innovation. But again, how quickly?

우리는 부채 절벽 끝에 서 있다(2) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 인플레는 정치적으로 패배자가 되는 경향이 있으며 그 결과 지속되는 인플레 기간 집권당이 축출되는 경우가 아주 흔하다. 여러 정부는 파괴적인 규제를 폐지하고 무역 장벽을 줄이며 장애가 되는 세금을 제거함으로써 경제성장률을 높이는 데 가끔 성공한다. 세율 혹은 규제가 성장에 순수한 부정적 요인일 경우에 그렇다. 일부 낙관론자들은 인공지능과 로봇의 급속하고 강력한 발전이 충분히 빠르게 이루어져서 생산성을 높이고, 따라서 부채 문제의 소멸을 가능케 하는 새로운 부를 충분히 창출할 것이라고 주장한다. 그러나 이것은 어느 정도 가능할까. 장기적으로 볼 때, 각종 신기술이 미래의 세대들을 훨씬 더 부유하게 만들 것은 거의 확실하다. 그러나 또한 역사는 가는 길목에 많은 작은 문제와 다수의 기술적, 정치적 지연현상이 흔히 존재한다는 점을 우리에게 가르쳐 준다. 배터리 개량의 지연과 충전소의 부족을 제외하면 전기차는 대단한 성공이다. 더욱 효율적이고 안전하며 값이 싸기 때문에 신세대 핵발전은 주된 에너지 원천이 될 것이지만 이제 막 출발대를 떠났다. 초음속 항공 여행이 미래이지만 비행기 원형은 이제 막 제작되는 중인데, 이는 콩코드의 종말 뒤 30년이 지난 시점이다. 우주여행이 실현되겠지만 인류가 신형 달 로켓과 화성 로켓을 제작하기 시작하는 데는 원래의 달 착륙 이후 반세기가 더 걸렸다. 인공지능과 각종 신기술이 자동화되는 일상 업무 등의 작업을 대신하고 인간의 각종 역량을 증대시키며 각종 절차 과정을 최적화시키고 기술혁신을 촉진함으로써 생산성 증대를 가속화할 것이다. 그러나 다시 묻건대 그것이 얼마나 빨리 실현될 것인가. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △impediment:장애 △negative:마이너스의, 부정적인, 나쁜 △glitch:작은 문제 △but for-:-이 없다면 △slowness:느린 것 △get off:출발하다, 떠나다 △starting block:출발대 △routine task:단조로운 일, 일상의 일 △optimize:최대한 좋게 만들다

Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지