[WT논평] We are at the edge of the debt cliff (1)

Elon Musk sees a future where no one works other than doing work as a hobby, and artificial intelligence and robots do all of the work, which would require universally high incomes. People could choose to work for reasons of personal esteem or just because they are interested in some activity.



Already there are tens of millions of people around the globe who have sufficient net wealth where they can live well whether they choose to work or not. Are the ones who choose to work happier and more fulfilled than the ones who choose not to work-



Unfortunately, rather than getting closer to this alleged utopia, most people are getting further from it because of the growth in government debt.



If you are asked to prepare a balance sheet of your assets and liabilities, you are unlikely to include your share of government debt.



As of May 1, each U.S. citizen’s federal government per capita debt was $102,984. This debt is rising rapidly, increasing 7.66% in the last year and an astounding increase of 2.38% in the last month.



Last month, I participated in conferences in several European cities dealing with the global debt crisis (most major economies have debt-to-gross domestic product ratios exceeding 100% and growing - which is not sustainable).



Among knowledgeable people, the fact that we are at the edge of the debt cliff is widely accepted - which means there will be a large drop in living standards or, at best, very little improvement.



The correct policy solution is to cut government spending so that the debt-to-GDP ratio is falling at a meaningful rate. The other alternatives are to engage in and tolerate episodes of higher inflation (which reduce disposable income) or find ways to jack up income growth to swamp inflation.

우리는 부채 절벽 끝에 서 있다 (1) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장 연구소 총재) 일론 머스크는 일을 취미로 하는 것 이외에는 일을 하는 사람이 없는 미래를 내다본다. 그리고 인공지능과 로봇이, 일반적으로 높은 소득이 요구되는 일을 모두 한다. 사람들은 개인적인 존경이나 혹은 단지 그들이 어떤 활동에 관심이 있기 때문 일하는 것을 선택할 수 있다. 전 세계에는 일하는 것을 선택하거나 안 하거나 상관없이 잘살 수 있기에 충분한 순수 재산을 가진 사람들이 이미 수천만 명이나 된다. 일하는 것을 선택하는 사람들은 일하는 것을 선택하지 않는 사람들보다 더 많은 성취감을 느낄까. 불행히도 이런 소위 말하는 이상향에 더욱 가까워지기는커녕 대부분의 사람은 정부 부채의 증가 때문에 그런 이상향에서 더욱 멀어지고 있다. 만약 당신이 자신의 자산과 부채의 대차대조표를 준비하라는 요청을 받을 때 당신은 자기 몫의 정부 부채를 포함시키지 않을 가능성이 높다. 5월 1일까지 모든 미국 시민의 1인당 정부 부채는 10만2984달러였다. 이 부채는 급속히 증가하고 있어 지난해에 7.66%가 올랐고 지난달에는 놀랍게도 2.38%가 늘어났다. 지난달에 필자는 세계적인 부채 위기를 다루는 몇몇 유럽 도시들의 회의에 참석했다. (대부분 국가의 경제는 부채 대 국내총생산 비율이 100%를 넘어 증가하고 있는데 이런 상황은 지속 가능하지 않다.) 지식이 많은 사람 가운데서는, 우리가 부채 절벽의 끝에 서 있다는 사실이 널리 받아들여지고 있다. 이는 생활 수준이 대폭 낮아지거나 혹은 기껏해야 아주 적은 개선만 이루어지리라는 것을 의미한다. 올바른 정책 해법은, 정부 부채를 줄여서 부채 대 국내총생산의 비율을 의미 있는 속도로 낮추는 것이다. 다른 대안은 더욱 높아지는 인플레를 받아들여 참는 것인데 이는 가용 소득을 감소시킨다. 혹은 인플레를 덮기 위해 소득을 증가시키는 방법을 찾는 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

