[WT논평] China possesses the world’s largest naval fleet (1)

Since the end of the Cold War, America has enjoyed an uncontested position at the top of the global hierarchy. However, the rise of China as a peer adversary backed by an unprecedented naval buildup is rapidly changing the post-Cold War correlation of power.



And as America struggles with shipbuilding delays and an overstretched Navy, it risks being unprepared for the challenges ahead.



China today possesses the world’s largest naval fleet and it is continuing to expand.



It would be unwise to write off the threat of China’s navy just because its fleet is not as technologically advanced as that of the U.S. Navy. Victory at sea is a team effort, and rarely does a single warship decide the outcome of war.



There are many examples of the battlefield advantages of a large number of relatively less advanced technologies. In World War II, the German Tiger was the most advanced tank on the battlefield, but its mechanical complexity and high price tag meant Germany built only a relatively small number of them. Ultimately, they were overwhelmed by the less complex and more vulnerable, but quantitatively superior, U.S. Shermans.



Further, should the current conflicts in Europe and the Middle East expand and bring the United States in as direct combatants, the U.S. military would be hard pressed to fight both conflicts simultaneously while still deterring Chinese aggression.



Should an additional war break out in the Pacific, the U.S. military might be so thinly stretched trying to address all contingencies simultaneously that it fails in one or even all three conflicts.



Even if it succeeds in all three theaters, the U.S. military may be so depleted that it would take substantial time and resources to return to an acceptable readiness level, putting the nation in a prolonged period of vulnerability.

중국은 세계 최대의 해군함대를 보유하고 있다(1) 로버트 피터스(칼럼니스트) 냉전이 끝난 이후 미국은 세계의 서열에서 경쟁자가 없는 정상의 위치를 누렸다. 그러나 중국이 전례 없는 해군 구축의 지원을 받아 동급의 적국으로 등장함에 따라 냉전 이후 권력의 상호 관계에 급격한 변화가 일어나고 있다. 그리고 미국이 선박 건조의 지연 및 해군이 당면한 지나친 부담으로 고전하는 가운데 미래의 각종 도전에 대비하지 못할 위험 부담이 따른다. 오늘날 중국이 보유한 세계 최대의 함대는 계속 확장하고 있다. 중국 함대의 기술적 발전이 단지 미국 해군의 수준에 못 미치기 때문에 중국 해군의 위협을 평가절하하는 것은 현명하지 않다. 해전 승리는 팀의 노력이고 한 척의 전함이 전쟁의 결과를 결정하는 경우는 드물다. 기술 발전이 상대적으로 뒤떨어지지만, 수적인 우세가 전장에서 유리한 사례는 많다. 제2차 세계대전에서 독일의 티거 전차는 전장에서 기술적으로 가장 발전된 전차였으나 복잡한 기계 구조와 높은 생산 단가는 독일의 티거 전차 생산량이 비교적 소수에 불과했다는 것을 의미했다. 결국 티거 전차는 덜 복잡하고 보다 취약했으나 양적으로 우세했던 미국의 셔먼 전차에 압도당했다. 그뿐만 아니라 현재 유럽과 중동의 무력충돌이 확대되어 미국이 직접 참전하도록 만들 경우 미군은 여전히 중국의 침공을 저지하면서 2개 무력충돌의 동시 개입으로 고전을 면치 못할 것이다. 태평양에서 추가로 전쟁이 발발할 경우 미군은 동시에 모든 비상사태에 대처하기 위해 노력하는 가운데 전력이 너무 분산되기 때문에 하나 혹은 심지어 3개 무력충돌 전체에서 실패하게 된다. 3개 전역 모두에서 성공한다 할지라도 미군은 전력 소모가 너무나 심해서 그런대로 괜찮은 전투태세를 회복하는 데는 상당한 기간과 자원이 소요될 것이며 나라를 장기간 취약한 상태에 빠뜨릴 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

