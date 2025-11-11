[WT논평] Civilizations are clashing everywhere

Samuel Huntington’s classic “The Clash of Civilizations and the Remaking of World Order,” first published in 1996, may be the most insightful book written about terrorism’s war on the West because it gets to the heart of the conflict.



A Harvard professor for four decades, Mr. Huntington went from respected scholar to intellectual pariah for his controversial book. He wrote that after the Cold War, conflicts would be driven not by nation-states but rather by culture and religion.



Mr. Huntington coined the expression “Islam’s bloody borders” to explain its inability to coexist with others. To suggest that Islam was something other than the religion of peace outraged the left.



By “Islam’s bloody borders,” Mr. Huntington meant that wherever significant Muslim populations come into contact with “infidels,” conflict ensues.



Almost 30 years after the publication of “The Clash of Civilizations,” our leaders are still unable or unwilling to connect the dots: to see the relationship between terrorism in Israel, strife in Britain, Europe’s growing Muslim population and the quaint customs it brings with it (such as raping infidel women), a mayoral race in New York, and Rome making obeisance to Mecca.



In the 1930s, Adolf Hitler’s greatest strength was Europe’s inability to take him seriously. During the Cold War, the Soviet Union was aided by the inability of liberals to see a worldwide conspiracy.



Mlitant Islam advances by the refusal of many in the West to see the big picture. It’s not just a terrorist attack. It’s also a blueprint for global conquest that originated on the Arabian Peninsula 1,500 years ago.



Civilizations are clashing everywhere, and the West is losing.

도처에서 문명이 충돌하고 있다 돈 페더(칼럼니스트) 새뮤얼 헌팅턴의 고전 “문명의 충돌과 세계질서의 재구축”은 1996년에 처음 출판되었는데 이 책이 충돌의 본질을 언급했기 때문에 아마도 서방세계에 대한 테러전쟁에 관해 집필된 가장 통찰력 있는 저서일 것이다. 40년 동안 하버드에서 교수로 재직한 헌팅턴은 논란을 부른 자기 책 때문에, 존경받던 학자에서 지식인 사회로부터 따돌림받는 신세가 되었다. 냉전 후 각종 충돌은 국가들에 의해서가 아니라 문화와 종교에 의해서 부추겨질 것이라고 그는 썼다. 헌팅턴은 이슬람이 다른 사람들과 공존하는 능력이 없다는 사실을 설명하기 위해서 “이슬람의 유혈 국경선”이란 표현을 만들었다. 이슬람이 평화의 종교와는 거리가 멀다는 헌팅턴의 견해는 좌익 진영을 화나게 했다. 헌팅턴의 “이슬람의 유혈 국경선”이 의미했던 바는, 상당수의 무슬림 인구가 “불신자들”과 접촉할 때마다 충돌이 뒤따른다는 사실이었다. “문명의 충돌”이 출판되고 근 30년이 지난 후 우리의 지도자들은 여전히 상황 파악을 못 하거나 하기 싫어한다. 문제 상황 가운데는 이스라엘에서 벌어지는 테러행위와 영국 내의 갈등 문제, 유럽에서 늘어나는 무슬림 인구 및 그들이 들여온 불신자 여성의 강간 같은 진기한 풍습과 뉴욕의 시장 선거, 메카에 대한 로마의 굴종 강요 등의 현상 등이 포함된다. 1930년대에 아돌프 히틀러의 가장 강력한 힘은 유럽이 히틀러를 심각하게 받아들일 능력이 없었다는 사실이었다. 냉전시대에는 전 세계적인 음모를 진보진영이 알아차릴 능력이 없다는 사실이 구소련을 도왔다. 서방세계의 많은 사람이 큰 그림 보기를 거부함으로써 호전적인 이슬람이 전진하고 있다. 그것은 단순한 테러 공격이 아니다. 그것은 또한, 1500년 전 아라비아반도에서 유래한 세계 정복의 청사진이기도 하다. 여러 문명이 도처에서 충돌하고 있으며 서방세계는 패배하고 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

