[WT논평] The Ukrainians are fighting an “axis of aggressors”

During the Soviet era, Ukrainians were badly mistreated by Moscow. One example: the Holodomor, a famine engineered by Josef Stalin from 1932 to 1933.



Mr. Putin is now erecting monuments to Stalin all around Russia. At the Yalta conference in 1945, Stalin out-negotiated President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, persuading them to accept his domination of the Eastern and Central European states, which soon became Soviet satellites.



Mr. Putin likes to ramble on about Russian history, and in his often-inaccurate version, Ukraine is just a “little Russia,”



By the way, it’s relevant to recall that President Reagan, elected in 1980, ended detente because of the Soviet invasion of Afganistan.



The Rus’ principalities were ruled by Mongol from the mid-13th century to the late 15th century. The Mongol model of absolute authoritarianism influenced the Russian and Soviet empires that followed. That means negotiating with Mr. Putin is also like bargaining with Genghis Khan. Genghis was not keen on either peace or win-win outcomes.



Given this background, it would be logical for us to do what we’ve done in the past: Achieve peace through strength, in this case by imposing harsh economic sanctions on the imperialist dictator in the Kremlin and providing Ukrainians with the long-range missiles they need to defend themselves from the invading hordes.



The dictators in Beijing, Pyongyang and Tehran are all assisting Mr. Putin. The Ukrainians are not fighting one enemy but four: an “axis of aggressors” that are as much America’s adversaries as Ukraine’s.

우크라이나는 ‘침략자들의 축’과 싸운다 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 구소련 시대에 우크라이나 사람들은 모스크바에게 심한 학대를 받았다. 홀로도모르를 예로 들 수 있는데, 이는 이오시프 스탈린이 1932년부터 1933년까지 획책한 기근이다. 푸틴은 지금 러시아 전역에 스탈린 기념물을 세우고 있다. 1945년 얄타회담에서 스탈린은 프랭클린 D 루스벨트 대통령과 영국 총리 윈스턴 처칠을 상대로 유리한 협상을 하여 두 서방 지도자들이 동유럽과 중앙유럽을 스탈린의 지배 영역으로 인정하도록 설득했으며, 이 두 지역은 오래지 않아 소련의 위성국들이 되었다. 푸틴은 러시아의 역사에 관해 장황하게 이야기하기를 좋아하며 종종 틀린 푸틴 판 역사에서는 우크라이나가 단지 ‘작은 러시아’일 뿐이다. 그런데 1980년에 대통령에 선출되어 구소련이 1979년 아프가니스탄을 침공했기 때문에 데탕트를 끝낸 레이건 대통령을 회상하는 것이 적절하다. 러시아 공국들은 13세기 중반부터 15세기 말까지 몽골의 지배를 받았다. 몽골의 절대적인 독재체제 모델이, 그 뒤를 이은 러시아 및 구소련의 제국들에게 영향을 미쳤다. 그것은 푸틴과 협상하는 것이 또한 징기스칸과 흥정하는 것을 의미한다. 징기스칸은 평화나 혹은 윈윈 결과에 열성적인 인물이 아니다. 이런 배경을 감안할 때, 우리가 과거에 했던 행동을 하는 것이 논리적일 것이다. 즉 힘을 통해 평화를 달성하는 것이다. 이번 경우에는 크레믈의 제국주의 독재자에게 혹독한 경제 제재를 가하고 우크라이나 사람들에게는 그들이 침략자 무리로부터 자신을 보호하는 데 필요한 장거리 미사일을 제공함으로써 평화를 달성한다. 베이징, 평양, 테헤란의 독재자들이 모두 푸틴을 지원하고 있다. 우크라이나 사람들은 하나의 적과 싸우는 것이 아니라 적 넷과 싸우고 있다. 즉 마찬가지로 미국의 적들인 ‘침략자들의 축’과 싸운다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △mistreate:학대하다 △engineer:획책하다 △ramble on:장황하게 이야기하다 △keen:관심이 아주 많은

