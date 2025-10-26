[WT논평] Takaichi dreams of recovering lost glory (1)

Sanae Takaichi will be the most hawkish figure to rule Japan since the war.



Ms. Takaichi will not declare war on China, which Japan defeated in the contest for the Korean Peninsula and Manchuria in 1895, or Russia, whose fleet was sunk by the Japanese navy in the straits between Korea and Japan in 1905.



Ms. Takaichi will not repeat the mistakes of those “war criminals,” but she leaves no doubt that she wants Japan to be able to stand up against its enemies if President Trump compromises with Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, and leaves Japan exposed to them both.



Judging from all Ms. Takaichi has said and done in 20 years in the Diet and in positions as economic security and internal affairs minister, her outlook is in the mold of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with whom she was closely allied during his nearly eight years in office.



Abe, assassinated in 2022, two years after stepping down, desperately wanted to get rid of the shackles of the famous Article 9 of the “peace constitution” imposed by the conquering U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur after World War II. Like Abe, Ms. Takaichi dreams of recovering lost glory.



The words of Article 9 are stunningly simple. Renouncing “the threat or use of force as means of settling international disputes,” it states, “the right of belligerency of the state will not be recognized.”



Japan decades ago built up its navy, air force and army ― all known by the euphemism Self-Defense Forces ― to show it is not about to wage wars of aggression beyond the homeland.



Nor has it done much outside Japan other than join in exercises in the South China Sea and in what the maps call the Sea of Japan.

다카이치는 상실한 영광의 회복을 꿈꾼다 (1) 도널드 커크(전 시카고 트리뷴 극동 특파원) 다카이치 사나에는 제2차 세계대전 이후 일본을 통치한 가장 강경한 인물이 될 것이다. 1895년에 한반도와 만주를 놓고 벌인 경쟁에서 일본이 패배시킨 중국 혹은 1905년 조선과 일본 사이의 해협에서 일본 해군에 의해 함대가 침몰당한 러시아에 대해 다카이치가 전쟁을 선포하지는 않을 것이다. 다카이치는 ‘전범들’의 과오를 반복하지는 않겠지만, 만약 트럼프 대통령이 중국의 시진핑 및 북한의 김정은과 타협하고 일본을 이 두 나라에 노출시킬 경우 일본이 자국의 적국들에 대항할 수 있기를 원한다는 데는 의문의 여지를 남기지 않는다. 다카이치가 20년 동안 중의원과 경제안보상 및 내무상 같은 공직에서 했던 발언과 행동으로 판단할 때 그녀의 관점은 아베 신조 전 총리와 유형이 같다. 다카이치는 아베의 근 8년에 걸친 총리 재직기간 아베와 긴밀한 동맹관계를 유지했다. 총리를 그만두고 2년 뒤인 2022년에 암살당한 아베는 ‘평화헌법’의 유명한 제9조의 족쇄를 제거하기를 간절히 원했다. 제2차 세계대전 후 점령군으로 들어온 미국의 더글러스 맥아더 장군이 이 헌법을 시행했다. 아베와 마찬가지로 다카이치는 상실한 영광의 회복을 꿈꾼다. 제9조의 문구는 놀랄 만치 간단하다. 제9조는 이렇게 서술돼 있다. “국제적인 분쟁 해결의 수단으로 무력의 위협이나 사용을” 포기하며 “국가의 교전권리는 인정되지 않을 것이다.” 일본은 수십 년 전에, 자국 영토 밖의 침공전쟁을 안 한다는 것을 보여주기 위해 모두 자위대라고 완곡히 표현한 해군, 공군, 육군을 구축했다. 일본은 남중국해와 지도에 일본해라고 표기된 곳에서 벌인 훈련에 참가한 것 외에 별다른 행동은 하지 않았다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

