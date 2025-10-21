[WT논평] The CCP’s rare earths coercion will backfire

Recently, Beijing made one of its most revealing strategic blunders in recent memory. The Chinese Communist Party demanded that all global exports and technologies containing any Chinese-sourced rare earth component must first obtain China’s approval.



This stunning demand is more than an act of economic coercion; it is also an unmasking of the CCP’s true strategic blueprint for global dominance. The message is simple: Rely on us or fall behind.



Beijing’s rare earths monopoly is no accident of geology. It is the product of a deliberate, decadeslong strategy to control the extraction and refining of the elements that make up the modern world.



The CCP’s rare earths coercion will backfire precisely because it reminds the world of a truth long forgotten: The real conflict is not China versus America but the CCP versus the entire world.



The rare earths episode also underscores a deeper issue: China’s credibility deficit. The CCP cannot be trusted to honor agreements, whether trade pacts or diplomatic accords.



The West’s response must go beyond tariffs and token sanctions. The real question is whether China still qualifies as a legitimate participant in the global free trade system.



The answer lies in rethinking globalization itself. The world must build resilient, democratic supply chains ― networks grounded in trust, transparency and reciprocity. The alternative is to remain hostage to an economic order that rewards coercion and punishes independence.



The world is now beginning to see China not as an economic partner but as a strategic predator. Once the illusion of partnership is gone, the age of Chinese monopoly will soon follow.

中 공산당의 희토류 협박은 역효과를 낼 것이다 마일스 위(허드슨 연구소 중국센터 소장) 얼마 전 베이징은 최근 기억에서 가장 두드러진 전략적 실책 하나를 저질렀다. 중국 공산당은 중국 원천의 모든 희토류 부품을 포함한 세계의 모든 수출품 및 기술에 중국의 승인을 먼저 얻어야 한다고 요구했다. 이 충격적인 요구는 경제적 협박 행위 이상이다. 그것은 또한 중국 공산당의 세계 지배를 위한 진정한 전략적 청사진의 정체를 드러낸 것이기도 하다. 메시지는 간단하다. 우리에게 의존하든지 아니면 뒤처져라. 베이징의 희토류 독점은 지질학의 우연이 아니다. 그것은 현대 세계를 구성하는 희토류의 추출 및 정제를 통제하기 위한 수십 년에 걸친 의도적인 전략의 산물이다. 중국 공산당의 희토류 협박은 오랜 기간 잊혔던 사실을 전 세계에 상기시킨다는 바로 그 이유 때문에 역효과를 낼 것이다. 즉 진정한 충돌은 중국 대 미국이 아니라 중국 공산당 대 전 세계란 사실을 상기시킬 것이다. 희토류 사건은 또한 보다 깊은 현안 즉 중국의 신뢰성 결핍을 분명하게 보여준다. 중국 공산당이 무역협정이든 아니면 외교 합의든 협정을 존중할 것이라고 신뢰할 수가 없다. 서방세계의 대응은 관세와 형식적인 제재를 넘어야 한다. 중국이 세계의 자유무역 체제 내의 정당한 참가자로서의 자격을 아직도 갖고 있는지 여부가 진정한 의문의 대상이다. 그 대답은 세계화 자체를 재고하는 데 있다. 세계는 신뢰와 투명성 및 호혜에 바탕을 둔 조직망인 탄력적이고 민주적인 공급망을 구축해야 한다. 그 이외의 것은 협박과 독립에 대한 처벌로 보답받는 경제 질서의 인질로 계속 남는 것이다. 세계는 지금 중국을 경제의 협력자가 아니라 전략적 약탈자로 보기 시작하고 있다. 일단 협력관계의 환상이 사라지면 중국 독점의 시대가 곧 뒤따를 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

