[WT논평] Trump’s talk of acquiring Camp Humphreys (2)

Neither Mr. Trump nor Mr. Lee had a word to say about Mr. Kim’s dispatching



thousands of troops and millions of artillery shells for Mr. Putin’s war in Ukraine.



Mr. Kim has let it be known, via his loquacious younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, that his relationship with Mr. Trump is “not bad.” Still, he scorns Mr. Lee and denigrates South Korea as the “enemy,” beholden as ever to the U.S.



Trump plays up his own relationship with Mr. Kim ― with whom he got nowhere in two more meetings, one in Hanoi in February 2019 and four months later at the truce village of Panmunjom ― and shocked Koreans with the notion of acquiring ownership of Camp Humphreys.



The inference was that the base could become a pawn in getting South Korea to pay far more than the $1.1 billion annually that was negotiated during the Biden administration for U.S. defense and ultimately be sold to greedy real estate investors if Mr. Trump decides to leave the South to face the North on its own, as he hinted at during his first term.



Mr. Trump’s suggestion cast doubt on the future of a military alliance for which Camp Humphreys provides the headquarters for U.S. Forces Korea and the Combined Forces Command of Korean and American troops.



All told, about 45,000 people live on the base, including a majority of the 28,500 U.S. troops in Korea, along with family members and civilian workers.



Shopping at a modern mall and living in comfortable apartments, Americans can enjoy the lifestyle of a little America and forget they are smack in the middle of a densely populated region that’s a potential target for North Korean missiles.

트럼프의 평택기지 취득 언급 (2) 도널드 커크(시카고 트리뷴 전 극동 특파원) 트럼프나 이재명 대통령은 김정은이 수많은 병력과 수백만 발의 포탄을 푸틴의 우크라이나 전쟁에 보낸 것에 관해 일언반구도 없었다. 김정은은 말이 많은 자기 여동생 김여정을 통해서 자신과 트럼프의 관계가 “나쁘지 않다”는 점을 알렸다. 그러나 김정은은 이 대통령을 멸시하고 한국을 여전히 미국에 신세를 지고 있는 “적”이라고 폄하한다. 트럼프는 김정은과 자신의 관계를 잘 이용한다. 그는 김과의 두 차례 추가 회담에서 아무런 성과도 거두지 못했다. 한 번은 2019년 2월 하노이에서 만났고 4개월 후에 휴전 마을인 판문점에서 만났다. 그리고는 평택기지 취득 관련 생각으로 한국인들에게 충격을 주었다. 바이든 행정부 때 미국의 방어 대가로 한국이 매년 11억달러보다 훨씬 많은 돈을 지불하는 것을 협상 중이었는데 한국이 돈을 지불하도록 만드는 데 있어서 평택기지가 전당물품이 될 수 있다는 추론이 제기됐었다. 그리고 만약 트럼프가 한국 철수를 결정하여 한국이 단독으로 북한과 맞설 경우 기지는 결국 탐욕스러운 투자자들에게 팔리게 된다는 것이었다. 트럼프는 1기 때 한국 철수를 암시한 바 있었다. 트럼프의 제안은 한미군사동맹의 미래에 의문점을 던진다. 평택기지는 주한미군과 한국군 및 미군의 연합사령부 본부를 제공하고 있다. 모든 것을 종합해 볼 때, 대략 4만5000명이 평택기지에 거주하고 있는데 그 가운데는 주한미군 병력 2만8500명의 대다수와 딸린 가족들 및 민간인 근무자들이 포함된다. 현대적인 쇼핑몰에서 장을 보고 안락한 아파트에서 살고 있는 미국인들은 리틀 아메리카의 생활방식을 즐기고 있으며 자기네가 북한 미사일의 잠재적인 표적이 되고 있는 인구밀집 지역의 한가운데 살고 있다는 사실을 잊고 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △loquacious:말이 많은 △denigrate:폄하하다 △beholden:에게 신세를 지고 있는 △as ever:여전히 △get nowhere:성과 없다, 잘 안 되다

