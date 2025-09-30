[WT논평] The left was born in the bloodshed

The left was born in the bloodshed of the French Revolution. The crimson tide has run wide and deep ever since. Those riding the tide have included Jacobins, Bolsheviks, National Socialists, Maoists, Black Lives Matter incendiaries, antifa thugs and gender-ideology hit men.



Among its victims, over the course of 236 years, are aristocrats, Christians, Jews, bourgeoisie, kulaks, intellectuals, dissidents and conservative hero Charlie Kirk. Our culture of violence was shaped by the revolutionary left, which has infiltrated every aspect of society, including higher education and entertainment.



According to a 2024 survey by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, 25% of liberal college students approve of violence to stop conservatives from speaking on campus.



Only 55% of Gen Z believe political violence is never acceptable, compared with 93% of baby boomers and 86% of Gen X. In a 2024 Rasmussen survey, 28% of Democrats said America would have been better off if President Trump had died by an assassin’s bullet.



Those celebrating Mr. Kirk’s demise include professors, teachers, physicians, airline pilots, elected officials and even a U.S. Army colonel, since relieved of duty. Can you imagine anyone in a position of authority in 1963 applauding the assassination of President Kennedy?



Leftist violence is an almost daily occurrence. New Left philosopher Herbert Marcuse taught a generation of activists that silencing so-called oppressors was justified in the name of the fight for equality.



The left’s utopian vision can be realized only with bloodshed. It asks us to give up our property, our families, our faith and our freedom for a classless society.

좌익은 유혈사태 속에서 탄생했다 돈 페더(칼럼니스트) 좌익은 프랑스혁명의 유혈사태 속에서 탄생했다. 그 이후 그 진홍의 물결은 넓고도 깊게 흘렀다. 그 물결에 탄 자들 가운데는 자코방 당원들, 볼셰비키 당원들, 민족주의 사회주의자들, 마오주의자들, 흑인의 생명도 소중하다의 선동자들, 안티파 폭력배들, 젠더 이념 암살자가 포함된다. 236년이 흐르는 동안 희생된 피해자들 가운데는 귀족들, 기독교인들, 유대인들, 중산층 사람들, 제정 러시아 부자 농부들, 지식인들, 반체제인사들, 보수진영의 영웅 찰리 커크가 포함된다. 우리의 폭력 문화는 혁명적인 좌익에 의해서 형태가 만들어졌다. 이들은 고등교육계와 연예계를 포함한 사회의 모든 면에 침투했다. 개인의 권리 및 표현을 위한 재단의 2024년도 조사에 따르면, 진보적인 대학생의 25%가 보수파 사람들의 대학교 내 발언을 중단시키기 위해서 폭력을 용인한다. Z세대의 불과 55%만이 정치적 폭력을 결코 용납할 수 없다고 믿는다. 그에 비해 베이비붐 세대는 93%, X세대는 86%다. 2024년도 라스무센 여론조사에서는, 트럼프 대통령이 암살범의 총탄에 죽었다면 미국에 더 좋았을 것이라고 말한 민주당원들의 비율이 28%였다. 커크의 죽음을 축하하는 사람들 가운데는 교수들, 교사들, 의사들, 항공기 조종사들, 선출직 공무원들, 심지어 지금은 퇴역한 미 육군 대령이 포함된다. 1963년에 케네디 대통령의 암살에 박수갈채를 보내는 지휘권 보유자를 독자는 상상할 수 있는가. 좌익의 폭력은 거의 매일 다반사로 일어난다. 뉴레프트 철학자 허버트 마르쿠제는 한 세대의 운동가들에게, 소위 압제자들을 침묵시키는 것이 평등을 위한 싸움의 이름으로 정당화된다고 가르쳤다. 좌익이 그리는 이상향은 오직 유혈사태로 실현될 수 있는데 무계급 사회를 위해 우리에게 재산, 가족, 신앙, 자유를 포기하라고 요구한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

