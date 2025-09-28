[WT논평] Kirk’s Korean Campaign (1)

Secretary of State and acting national security adviser Marco Rubio articulated one of our biggest challenges during Charlie Kirk’s amazing memorial service in Phoenix. “Just days before Kirk passed away, he sent a message from abroad stating, ‘I am in South Korea. When I return to the U.S., I want to discuss various concerns.’”



Mr. Rubio was referring to what had become Kirk’s Korean Campaign. Perhaps more than any other national figure, Kirk understood that the new South Korean government seems determined to destroy its opponents and Christianity.



It seems equally determined to establish a closed, government-dominated state akin to North Korea and communist China.



The new government is not behaving anything like the democratic society with which America has been allied for 75 years ? and previously saved from communist rule.



Kirk himself talked about the new government’s threat to religious liberty in a speech in Seoul just days before he was killed. The speech is powerful and a major part of Kirk’s legacy.



In it, he pointed out that the new South Korean government is investigating and arresting pastors and threatening the individual freedoms of the Korean people.



He warned that if the new government continues its efforts, South Korea’s relationship with America could quickly deteriorate. He also urged South Koreans to not stand by as their liberties are threatened.



“Do you know what the best way to fight totalitarianism and dictators is? It’s for good people to rise up together. Thank you for welcoming me as your guest in this amazing country,” Kirk said.

커크의 한국 운동(1) 뉴트 깅그리치(전 미 하원의장) 국가안보보좌관 서리를 겸직하고 있는 마코 루비오 미 국무장관은 피닉스에서 개최된 찰리 커크의 놀라운 추모식에서 우리의 최대 도전과제 가운데 하나를 분명하게 설명했다. “커크가 사망하기 불과 며칠 전에 ‘나는 한국에 있다. 내가 미국에 귀국하면 다양한 관심사를 논의하고 싶다’고 말한 메시지를 해외에서 나에게 보냈다.” 루비오는 커크의 한국 운동이 된 사안을 언급했다. 아마도 미국의 다른 어떤 인물보다도 커크는 신임 한국 정부가 반대자들과 기독교를 파괴할 결의에 찬 것으로 보인다는 점을 더욱 잘 이해하고 있었던 듯하다. 한국 정부는 북한 및 공산주의 중국과 유사한 정부가 지배하는 닫힌 국가를 설립하려는 똑같은 결의에 찬 것으로 보인다. 신임정부는 미국과 75년 동안 동맹관계를 유지해 왔고 과거 공산주의 통치로부터 구원받은 민주주의적인 사회와 전혀 다르게 행동하고 있다. 커크는 살해되기 불과 며칠 전 서울에서 행한 연설에서 종교의 자유에 대한 신임정부의 위협에 관해 직접 언급했다. 당시 연설은 강력했으며 커크 유산의 주요한 부분이다. 연설 가운데서 커크는 신임 한국 정부가 목사들을 조사하고 구속하며 한국인들 개인의 자유를 위협하고 있다고 지적했다. 만약 신임정부가 자기네 노력을 계속할 경우 한국의 대미관계는 신속하게 악화될 가능성이 있다고 커크는 경고했다. 그는 또한 한국인들의 자유가 위협받고 있는 상황에서 한국인들이 좌시해서는 안 된다고 촉구했다. 커크는 이렇게 말했다. “독재와 독재자들과 싸우는 최선의 방법이 무엇인지 여러분은 아는가. 그것은 선한 사람들이 함께 봉기하는 것이다. 본인을 이 놀라운 나라에서 여러분의 손님으로 환영해 준 것에 감사를 드린다.” 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

