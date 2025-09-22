[WT논평] The difficulties of obtaining U.S. visas

Hyundai secured many legal temporary business visas, known as B-1 visas, through the U.S. government to help launch its Georgia plant.



The B-1 visa allows short-term training, contract signing and consulting, but not full-time construction work. Of those detained in the raid, many had expired B-1 visas or were doing work inappropriate to the terms of the visa. Others had crossed the border illegally.



The South Korean press lamented the difficulties of obtaining U.S. visas to import South Korean workers to American shores, largely ignoring the crux of the argument: that foreign companies looking to invest in America need to hire American workers.



Foreign nationals must acquire an appropriate visa, such as the H-1B, L1 or E2, to legally obtain employment at workplaces located in the U.S.



But as those visas can take months to obtain and their numbers are capped, they are often deemed impractical for companies that need to dispatch workers frequently or on short notice,



The Korea Herald moaned of the raid. “Industry officials also complain that wait times for all types of visas have lengthened since the start of the Trump administration.”



On Sunday, U.S. border czar Tom Homan said on CNN that the workplace raids would continue. “You’re going to see a lot more worksite enforcement operations,” he said. “It’s a crime to knowingly hire an illegal alien.”



“Following the Immigration Enforcement Operation on the Hyundai Battery Plant in Georgia, I am hereby calling on all Foreign Companies investing in the United States to please respect our immigration laws,” Mr. Trump Truthed on Sunday.

미국 비자 취득의 어려움 켈리 새들러(칼럼니스트) 현대는 자사의 조지아 공장 시공을 돕기 위해서 미국 정부를 통해 B-1 비자라고 불리는 합법적인 상용 임시 비자를 다수 확보했다. B-1 비자는 단기간의 훈련, 계약 체결, 컨설팅을 허용하지만 상근 건설업무는 허용하지 않는다. 이번 단속으로 구금된 사람들 가운데 다수가 기한 만료된 B-1 비자를 소지했거나 혹은 비자의 조건에 부적합한 일을 하고 있었다. 다른 사람들은 불법적으로 국경을 넘었다. 미국 해안으로 한국 노동자들을 수입하기 위한 미국 비자 취득의 어려움을 통탄한 한국의 언론매체들은 대부분 가장 중요한 쟁점을 무시했다. 즉 미국에 투자를 모색하는 외국 회사들은 미국인 노동자들을 고용할 필요가 있다는 사실을 무시했다. 외국 국적자들이 미국 내에 있는 작업장에 합법적으로 고용되기 위해서는 H-1B, L1, E2 같은 적합한 비자를 합법적으로 취득해야 한다. 그러나 그런 비자는 취득하는 데 여러 달이 걸릴 수 있고 발급 숫자가 제한돼 있으므로 노동자들을 자주 파견하거나 혹은 촉박하게 파견할 필요가 있는 회사들에는 그런 비자가 비현실적인 것으로 종종 간주된다. 코리아헤럴드는 이번 단속에 대해 이렇게 불평했다. “산업계 종사자들은 모든 종류의 비자를 기다리는 시간이 트럼프 행정부 출범 이후 길어졌다는 불평 또한 한다.” 일요일에 미국 국경 차르 톰 호먼은 작업장의 급습 단속이 계속될 것이라고 CNN에 말했다. 그는 “당신은 더 많은 작업장의 단속 집행 작전을 보게 될 것”이라고 말했다. “불법적인 외국인들을 고의로 고용하는 행위는 범죄다.” 트럼프는 일요일에 트루스소셜에 이런 글을 올렸다. “조지아 소재 현대 배터리 공장 이민 단속 작전에 뒤이어 나는 이를 계기로 미국에 투자하는 모든 외국 회사들에 제발 우리의 이민법을 존중할 것을 촉구한다.” 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △contract signing: 계약 서명, 계약 체결 △lament:통탄하다 △crux:가장 중요한 부분 △undercut:약화시키다

