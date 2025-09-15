[WT논평] The South Korean governments attacks on religious liberty (2)

This suppression of the popular will is ultimately counterproductive, even for the elites themselves. History tells us that popular movements that are suppressed grow rapidly and eventually erupt.



The political beneficiaries of these eruptions sometimes come with problems of their own and pose even greater threats to the establishments that sought to subvert them.



You see this in Germany. After years of the establishment parties denouncing all speech against immigration, the Alternative for Deutschland(AfD) is growing rapidly. Its leaders have used Nazi slogans and advocated deporting citizens who are not ethnically German.



Despite the extreme rhetoric, it is the only party raising issues about crime and immigration. AfD is now the largest opposition party in Germany.



Similarly, in the Netherlands, Geert Wilders has moved from being an isolated protest politician with proposals to ban the Quran, restrict immigration from Muslim countries and close mosques.



After years of suppression, he is the leader of the largest party in the Dutch parliament. The establishment is horrified and is doing everything it can to stop Mr. Wilders from becoming prime minister.



Of course, this pattern of left-wing establishments suppressing populist opposition movements is not restricted to Europe.



In Brazil, leading conservative politician and former President Jair Bolsonaro is on trial. His opponents accuse him of trying to plot a coup to stay in power after his 2022 electoral loss.



In South Korea, the new left-wing government has adopted a series of totalitarian tactics that resemble North Korea and Communist China.

종교의 자유에 대한 위협 (2) 뉴트 깅그리치(전 미 하원의장) 국민의 의사를 이처럼 억압하는 행위는 결국 비생산적이 될 것이며 지배계층 자신에게조차 그렇다. 억압받는 국민의 운동이 빠르게 증가하고 결국 폭발한다는 것을 역사가 우리에게 말해 준다. 이런 폭발의 정치적 수혜자들은 자체적인 각종 문제를 가지고 오며 심지어는 그들이 뒤집어엎으려 했던 지배층에 더욱 큰 위협이 되는 경우가 흔하다. 당신은 이것을 독일에서 보고 있다. 여러 해 동안 지배 정당들이 이민에 반대하는 모든 발언을 비판한 다음 독일대안당(AfD)이 빠르게 성장하고 있다. 이 정당의 지도자들은 나치의 구호를 사용했고 인종적으로 독일인이 아닌 시민들의 추방을 지지했다. 극단적인 발언에도 불구하고 이 정당은 범죄 및 이민을 현안으로 제기하는 유일한 정당이다. 독일대안당은 지금 독일의 최대 야당이다. 이와 비슷하게 네덜란드에서는 헤이르트 빌더르스가 쿠란 금지, 무슬림 국가들의 이민 제한, 이슬람 사원 폐쇄를 제안하여 외톨이 저항 정치인의 입지에서 벗어났다. 여러 해 동안 억압을 당한 그는 네덜란드 의회에서 최대 정당의 당수이다. 겁에 질린 기성 지배층은 빌더르스가 총리가 되는 것을 막기 위해 할 수 있는 모든 것을 하고 있다. 물론 좌익 지배층이 대중 지향적인 야당의 운동을 억압하는 이런 패턴은 유럽에만 국한된 것이 아니다. 브라질에서는 보수파 정치 지도자이며 과거 대통령을 지낸 자이르 보우소나르가 재판을 받고 있다. 그에게 반대하는 사람들은 그가 2022년 선거 패배 후 권력 유지를 위해서 쿠데타 음모를 시도했다고 비난한다. 한국에서는 진보 성향의 새 정부가 북한 및 공산주의 중국을 닮은 일련의 독재주의 전술을 채택하고 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지