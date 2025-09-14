[WT논평] The South Korean governments attacks on religious liberty (1)

British law enforcement recently arrested Irish comedian Graham Linehan for a social media post criticizing a transgender activist. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government felt the post threatened public order, so five armed police officers arrested the comedian at Heathrow Airport.



For decades in Oldham, England, parents have gone to political leaders alleging their daughters have been raped or groomed into prostitution by Pakistani immigrant gangs. Many of these parents were threatened with arrest for anti-Pakistani rhetoric and turned away.



British Parliamentarian Nigel Farage even came to America to testify in front of Congress about how dangerous the threat to free speech has become in his country.



Meanwhile, in France, leading conservative politician Marine Le Pen has been barred from running for office and sentenced to jail. European Union establishment opponents accused her and her party of embezzling European Parliament funds to pay party staff.



Ms. Le Pen is the likely pick for French president in 2027. She is appealing the case, but the standing restriction from her running for office could ultimately overrule French voters.



In Hungary and Poland, the European Union has applied economic pressure to persuade the two populist nations to modify their nationalist positions. The EU wants the Polish and Hungarian governments to allow Brussels to dictate policies that the Polish and Hungarian people reject.



In these instances, the European elites have been going all-out to defeat, restrict or overrule opposing parties or ideas.

종교의 자유에 대한 위협(1) 뉴트 깅그리치(전 미 하원의장) 영국의 법 집행 당국은 최근 에이레 코미디언 그레이엄 라인한을 체포했는데 이유는 그가 트랜스젠더 운동가를 비판하는 글을 소셜미디어에 게재한 것이다. 키어 스타머 영국 총리의 정부는 게재된 글이 공공질서를 위협한다고 생각하였고 5명의 무장경찰이 히스로 공항에서 이 코미디언을 체포했다. 영국의 올덤에서는 지난 수십 년 동안 부모들이 정치인들을 찾아가서 자기네 딸들이 파키스탄 이민자들의 갱단에 의해 강간을 당하거나 혹은 훈련을 받고 매춘부가 되었다고 주장했다. 이런 부모들 가운데서 많은 사람이 반파키스탄 발언 혐의로 체포될 것이란 위협을 받고 외면을 당했다. 영국 국회의원 나이절 패라지는 심지어 미국까지 와서 미 의회에 나와 자기 나라에서 언론자유에 대한 위협이 어느 정도 위험한 수준으로 변했는지 증언했다. 한편 프랑스에서는 보수파 정치 지도자인 마린 르펜이 공직선거 출마를 금지당하고 금고형을 선고받았다. 유럽연합(EU) 지도부의 르펜 반대자들은 그녀와 그녀의 정당이 유럽의회 자금을 횡령하여 자기 당 직원들에게 지불했다고 비난했다. 르펜은 2027년에 프랑스 대통령으로 선택될 공산이 있다. 그녀는 항소 중이지만 그녀의 공직선거 출마를 계속 제한하는 조치가 결국 프랑스 유권자들의 뜻을 뒤집을 수 있다. 헝가리와 폴란드에서는 EU가 대중영합주의적인 이 두 나라가 민족주의적인 입장을 수정하도록 설득하기 위해서 경제적 압박을 가하고 있다. EU는 폴란드와 헝가리 정부가 브뤼셀이 명령하는 정책을 허용하기를 원한다. EU가 강요하는 이런 정책을 폴란드와 헝가리 국민은 반대한다. 이들 사례의 경우 유럽의 지배자들은 자기네에게 반대하는 정당이나 이념을 패배시키고 제한하거나 기각시키기 위해 총력을 기울이고 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

