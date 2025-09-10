[WT논평] 한국은 구렁텅이의 가장자리에 서 있다

세계의 모든 사람 특히 자유를 사랑하는 사람들은 한국을 알고 있다. 수십 년 동안 한국은 구렁텅이의 가장자리에 서서 독재주의에 저항하고 자유를 옹호하는 사람들의 대리인으로서 훌륭하게 싸웠다.

최근 일련의 사태전개가 자유 애호가들의 경각심을 불러일으키고 이탈리아의 언론인인 필자가 비행기를 타고 표면 밑을 파도록 만든 이유가 여기에 있다.

다음은 수도 서울에서 사람들과 만나고 인터뷰를 하고 논의를 한 결과이다. 나는 대화 상대자들의 이름을 익명으로 하겠다는 나의 약속을 지킨다.

그러나 나는 내 보고서의 신빙성을 보장한다. 보고서는 국회의원들과 여러 교회의 목사들이 했던 발언을 정확하게 기반으로 한다.

7월 중순과 8월 초에 한국의 몇몇 교회가 급습 수색을 당했는데 주로 서울의 교회였다. 그 교회들은 여의도순복음교회(세계 최대 교회의 하나이며 펜티코스트파 교회로 가장 잘 알려짐), 사랑제일교회(장로교회파, 한국의 소위 대형교회 가운데 하나), 세계평화통일가정연합(과거 통일교회로 알려졌고 아직도 종종 그 명칭으로 언급된다)이며 국제적인 기독교 라디오 방송인 극동방송도 수색 대상이었다.

내가 인터뷰한 사람들 가운데 한 사람인 장로교 목사는 교회 사람들을 포함한 모든 사람들이 죄인이라고 지적했다. 그러나 개인들의 죄가 무엇이든 교회들이 범죄 집단이라는 인상을 주도록 해석되어서는 안 된다.

현재 야당인 국민의힘에 소속된 한 국회의원은 급습 수색에 나선 경찰이 공식적으로 법의 테두리 안에서 행동했을지 모르나 완전한 장비를 갖추고 무장한 요원들이 평화적인 시설 안으로 강제진입하는 광경은 민주적인 한국이 아니라 공산주의 중화인민공화국 같은 나라를 일반적으로 연상시킨다고 강조했다.

법 집행 요원들이 서울 용산구 청파로 319번지에 위치한 가정연합 본부에 강제진입했을 때(경기도 가평군에 있는 가정연합 교회의 다른 시설도 함께 수색을 당했다) 요원들은 또한 대략 110만 명의 추종자들의 이름과 주소를 담은 데이터베이스를 압수했다.

야당에 소속된 그 국회의원은 “교회와 소속 신도들의 권리 그 자체가 이미 침해를 당했다”라고 논평했다.

여기에 덧붙여 국민의힘 본부를 급습 수색하려는 시도가 뒤를 따랐다. 서울 영등포구 여의도동 국회대로 74로에 위치한 이 정당은 과거 중도 및 보수 계열의 3개 단체가 합쳐져 결성되었다.

한국기독교회의 한 대변인은 조사관들의 행동이 교회 추종자들과 그 정당 지지자들 사이의 관계, 아마도 유기적인 상호관계까지 확인하는 것이라고 말했다. 이는 “한국 시민들의 정치적 자유를 명백하게 침해한 것이다.”

가정연합은 몇 개의 사업체와 언론기관을 보유하고 있는데 그 가운데는 워싱턴타임스가 포함된다.

이유와 의도는 분명하다. 2022년에 대통령선거에서 이긴 다음 국민의 힘은 올해까지 한국을 통치했다. 이 기간의 한국 대통령이었던 국민의힘 소속 윤석열 대통령은 12월 4일 계엄령을 선포했다.

국민의힘의 한 소식통은, 야당이 대통령의 예산을 제거하려고 시도했을 때 윤 대통령이 정치적 고립 및 마비를 두려워했다고 설명했다.

또한 윤 대통령은 체제 전복을 노리는 공산주의 분자들의 교묘한 침투가 만연한 것으로 인식했다. 필자가 인터뷰한 몇몇 사람들은 정치인, 기독교 인사, 민간 관측통을 불문하고 공산주의 중국이 수행한 안정 파괴자 역할의 가능성을 보다 광범한 시나리오 속에서 추가로 제기했다.

계엄령은 7월에 윤 대통령의 탄핵과 그에 따른 교도소 수감으로 이어졌다. 윤 대통령은 지금 내란혐의로 재판을 받고 있다. 만약 유죄가 밝혀질 경우 제13대 한국 대통령은 사형에 직면한다. 한국이 1997년을 마지막으로 사형의 집행을 보류하고 있어 사형 선고가 종신형으로 감형될 가능성이 있다.

6월 3일에 치러진 조기 대통령선거에서 국민의힘을 확실히 패배시키고 과거 야당 중심세력의 집권을 실현한 민주당은 자기네가 지명한 이재명을 대통령에 당선시켰다.

한국은 지금 좌경화되고 신임정부는 날마다 심판의 날로 삼아, 어떤 이유로든 과거 정부 및 대통령을 지지했던 사람들의 뒤를 쫓아 그들을 계엄령 확립의 자동적인 공모자로 묘사하고 있다.

야당의 한 소식통은 이렇게 한탄했다. “심지어 국민의힘 자체가 해체되어 한국에서 진정한 보수 정치 세력이 사라질 가능성에 대한 우려가 나오고 있다. 새로운 인물들을 가득 채워 방송통신위원회를 장악하려는 개혁조치와 더불어 야당에 제약을 가하고 침묵시키기 위해 새로운 법률이 제안되고 있다. 새로운 국회의 확고한 다수의석에 의존하고 있는 민주당은 그 목표를 쉽게 이룰 수 있다.”

기독교 교회의 한 논평가는, 윤 대통령의 계엄령을 성급하게 “쿠데타”라고 부르기에 앞서(쿠데타가 아니기 때문에 성급하다는 것이다) 모든 사람에게 분명히 인식되어 마땅한 한 가지 논리로 나를 놀라게 했다.

그 소식통에 따르면, 윤 대통령의 계엄령 선포는 국가에 대한 불복종이나 혹은 대역죄에 해당되는 불법행위가 아니다. 계엄령 선포는 한국 대통령의 특권이다.

물론 대통령은 그렇게 하는데 충분한 이유가 있어야겠으나 법적으로 특권은 존재한다.

윤 대통령이 자신의 법적 권한의 그런 특별한 측면을 행사하기로 결정한 행위의 근거가 확고하고 충분한지 여부를 지금 한국 시민들은 궁금하게 생각하고 있으나 그것은 다른 문제라고 나의 소식통은 계속 말했다.

이는 곧 국제적으로 그렇다. 지금 재판을 받는 윤 대통령은 행동 자체의 합법성이 아니라 그의 계엄령 선포 이유의 정당성에 의해 판단 받아야 한다. 이 구분은 사소한 쟁점이 아니다. 그것은 인간의 생명 즉 윤 대통령의 목숨을 좌우할 수 있으므로 크고도 심오하다.

몇몇 교회 및 국민의힘 본부에 대한 급습 수색은, 많은 사람의 마음속에 특정 교회 집단의 출석자들이 그 자체로 범죄자라는 극도로 거짓된 가정을 만드는 용납할 수 없는 영향을 미치고 있다. 미묘하지만 치명도가 덜 하지 않은, 종교가 중죄 행위와 법의 위반을 일삼는 사악한 “컬트”라는 관념에 의해 이런 가정이 더욱 악화된다.

그러나 중심 요점은, 언론계 사람이지만 외국인 조사자가 패배하고 있는 민주적인 정당의 지지자들을 사냥하는 것이 민주적인 나라에 마땅한 민주적인 행동이 아니라는 점에 즉각 주목하고 있다는 사실이다.

패배한 전임 대통령과 우파 성향의 민주적인 주요 전국 정당과 동조하는 것을 지향하거나 혹은 그렇게 인식되고 있는 종교 단체들에 속한 예배의 장소에 대한 공격으로 이것이 악화될 때 상황은 더욱 충격적으로 변한다.

정치적 보복과 민주적인 반대자들 및 자유 시민들에 대한 탄압을 노리는 것은 민주적인 관행이 아니라고 필자와 인터뷰한 사람이 지적했다. 정치 보복을 추구하는 과정에서 종교를 이용하고 시민들의 종교적인 정서를 이용하는 것은 불쾌한 행동이다.

자유는 종교의 자유에서 시작된다. 만약 자유로운 종교 행위가 축소될 경우 발언의 자유와 언론의 자유 및 평화로운 집회를 하고 정부에 민원사항의 시정을 청원하는 시민들의 권리가 오래지 않아 모두 줄어든다. 오늘날 한국이 직면한 현안은 그에 못지않다. 그것은 멀리 떨어진 지역적인 문제가 아니다.

오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

South Korea at the edge of the abyss

By Marco Respinti (Italian journalist)

Everyone in the world knows South Korea, especially freedom lovers. For decades, the country has been standing on the edge of the abyss, resisting totalitarianism and fighting the good fight as a proxy for all those who stand for liberty.

This is why recent events have put freedom lovers on alert and prompted me, an Italian journalist, to board a flight and dig beyond the surface.

The following is the outcome of meetings, interviews and discussions in the capital city of Seoul. I stand by the word I gave my interlocutors to withhold their names.

Still, I vouch for the credibility of my report, which is based on exactly what was said by members of the National Assembly and pastors from various churches.

In mid-July and early August, several churches were raided in South Korea, chiefly in Seoul. They are Yoido Full Gospel Church (one of the world’s largest and best-known Pentecostal congregations), Sarang Jeil Church (Presbyterian, one of Korea’s so-called egachurches), the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (formerly known as the Unification Church and still often referred to by that name) and the Far East Broadcasting Co., an international Christian radio network.

One of my interviewees, a Presbyterian pastor, noted that all human beings are sinners, church people included. Yet, whatever the trespasses of individuals, nothing should ever be construed to give the impression that churches are criminal institutions.

A congressperson from Gugminuihim, or the People Power Party, now in the opposition, underscored that, although the actions of the raiding police may have been formally carried out within the bounds of legality, the sight of fully geared, armed agents breaking into peaceful facilities is what one usually associates with a country like the Communist People’s Republic of China, not democratic South Korea.

When law enforcement agents broke into the Family Federation headquarters at 319 Cheongpa-ro, Yongsan-gu, Seoul (whose offices were raided alongside other facilities belonging to that church in Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi province), they also seized its database containing the names and addresses of about 1.1 million followers.

“Already an infringement of the rights of the church and its adherents in itself,” commented the congressperson from the opposition.

This was followed by an attempt to raid the headquarters of the PPP. This political party was formed in 2020 by the merger of three former centrist and conservative groups at 12 Gukhoe-daero 74 Street, Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul.

A spokesperson from a Korean Christian church said the investigators’ actions were to establish a connection, perhaps even an organic correlation, between the church’s followers and supporters of the political party, “a blatant violation of the political liberties of South Korean citizens.”

The Family Federation has several business and media interests, including The Washington Times.

The reason and intent are evident. After winning the presidential election in 2022, the PPP ruled the country until this year. South Korea’s president during this period, PPP’s Yoon Suk Yeol, declared martial law on Dec. 4.

As one source from the PPP explained, Mr. Yoon feared political isolation and paralysis when the opposition attempted to eliminate the presidential budget.

He also perceived a subtle yet pervasive infiltration of subversive communist elements. Several people I interviewed, be they politicians, ecclesiastical personnel or private observers, further raised the possibility of a destabilizing role played by Communist China in the broader scenario.

Martial law led to Mr. Yoon’s impeachment and eventual imprisonment in July. He is now on trial for insurrection. If found guilty, the 13th president of the country faces the death penalty, although South Korea has observed a moratorium on capital executions since its last in 1997, making it likely that such a sentence would be commuted to life imprisonment.

Early presidential elections held on June 3 soundly defeated the PPP, bringing the main force of the former opposition, the Democratic Party, to power and its nominee, Lee Jae-myung, to the presidency.

Although the country now leans left, the new government appears to treat each day as one of reckoning, pursuing those who, for whatever reason, supported the former government and president, casting them as automatically complicit in the establishment of martial law.

“Fears are,” one source from the opposition lamented, “that even the PPP itself may be brought to dissolution, leaving the country with no real conservative political force. New laws are being proposed to limit and silence the opposition, as well as reforms to control the boards of directors of independent media by flooding them with new appointees. Counting on the solid majority in the new parliament, the Democratic Party can easily achieve that goal.”

One commentator from a Christian church surprised me with a line of reasoning that should have been obvious to everyone before hastily calling Mr. Yoon’s martial law a “coup d’etat” (hastily, because it was not a coup d’etat).

According to that source, Mr. Yoon’s declaration of martial law was not an illegal act of national insubordination or high treason. Declaring martial law is a prerogative of the president of the Republic of South Korea.

Of course, a president should always have adequate reasons to do so, but legally, the prerogative exists.

Citizens of South Korea, my source continued, now wonder whether the grounds for Mr. Yoon’s decision to exercise that particular aspect of his legitimate powers were solid and sufficient, but that is another matter.

That is to say, even internationally, Mr. Yoon, now under trial, must be judged on the legitimacy of his reasons for declaring martial law, not on the legality of the act itself. The distinction is not a minor point. It may be as vast and profound as the human life it may cost: Mr. Yoon’s.

The raids on churches and on the PPP headquarters are having the intolerable effect of creating in the minds of many the grossly false assumption that churchgoers of certain groups are, per se, criminals. This is compounded by subtler, yet no less pernicious, notions that religions as such are evil “cults” devoted to felonies and lawbreaking.

However, the main point that a foreign investigator, albeit journalistic, immediately notes is that hunting for supporters of a losing democratic party is not a democratic act worthy of a democratic nation.

It becomes even more outrageous when this escalates to assaults on places of worship belonging to religious groups whose orientation is or is perceived to be in line with the policies of a defeated former president and a major national democratic party with conservative leanings. Totalitarian regimes — tyrannies and autocratic dictatorships — do that. Democratic countries like South Korea should not.

Seeking political vendetta and cracking down on democratic opponents and free citizens is not a democratic practice, one interviewee remarked. Exploiting religion and taking advantage of the religious sentiment of citizens to pursue political revenge is repugnant.

Freedom begins with religious liberty. If the free exercise of religion is curtailed, freedom of speech, freedom of the press and the right of the people to peaceably assemble and petition the government for a redress of grievances are all soon abridged. Nothing less than this is at stake in South Korea today. It is certainly not a distant, local problem.