[WT논평] The LGBTQ movement is a cult

Recently, a mentally deranged individual, confused about his identity and sexuality, slaughtered two children and wounded 17. The 23-year-old killer was Robin Westman.



In a manifesto posted online before he killed himself and others, Westman confessed he was “tired of being trans” and wished he had “never brain-washed” himself.



“I only keep [the long hair] because it is my last shred of being trans,” he wrote. “I can’t cut my hair now as it would be embarrassing defeat.”



Transgenderism should be treated for what it is: a mental health disorder. Instead, Westman’s choice to transition was supported by his community and his family as “gender-affirming care.”



This, even though 46% of transgender and nonbinary young people seriously considered suicide in the past year, according to The Trevor Project’s 2024 National Survey on LGBTQ+ Youth Mental Health.



Eighty-five percent of minors who suffer from gender dysphoria, if left untreated by transition methods such as hormones or surgery, stop expressing behaviors or feelings that seem at odds with their sex assigned at birth as they age.



Yet the left wants to celebrate their mental illness. It encourages minors to use hormones, antidepressants and surgically alter their physical appearance to amplify their sickness.



Democrats refuse to acknowledge that there are two biological sexes. They cannot define what a woman is. They go out of their way to obfuscate and moralize transgenderism.



The LGBTQ movement is a cult, amplified by the left under the guise of tolerance.

성소수자 운동은 컬트다 켈리 새들러(칼럼니스트) 정신적으로 온전하지 않아 자신의 정체성 및 성별에 혼란을 느낀 사람이 최근에 2명의 어린이를 살해하고 17명을 다치게 했다. 23세인 살인범은 로빈 웨스트먼이었다. 다른 사람들을 죽이고 자살하기 전에 인터넷에 게시한 성명서에서 웨스트먼은 자신이 “성전환자인 사실에 지쳤으며” 스스로 “세뇌를 결코 하지 않았기를” 원했다고 고백했다. 그는 이렇게 썼다. “나는 자신이 성전환자란 사실의 마지막 단서로 긴 머리를 계속 유지했을 뿐이다. 당혹스러운 패배가 될 것이기 때문에 나는 지금 내 머리를 자를 수가 없다.” 성전환은 있는 그대로 정신건강의 이상증세로 취급받아야 한다. 대신 성전환을 한 웨스트먼의 선택은 그의 지역 사회 및 가족에 의해서 “성별확증 치료”라며 지지를 받았다. 트레버 프로젝트의 2024년도 성소수자 청소년 정신건강 전국조사에 따르면, 성전환 청소년 및 제3의 성 청소년 가운데 46%가 지난해 자살을 심각하게 고려했음에도 불구하고 현실은 이렇다. 자신의 성별에 불만을 느끼는 미성년자들 가운데 85%는 호르몬 혹은 수술 같은 성전환 방법으로 치료받지 않을 경우 태어날 때 부여받은 성별과 상충하는 것으로 보이는 행동이나 혹은 기분의 표현을 중단한다. 그러나 좌파는 그들의 정신질환을 축하하기를 원한다. 좌파는 미성년자들이 호르몬과 항우울제를 사용하고 신체적 외형을 수술로 바꾸는 것을 장려하는데 이런 조치는 그들의 질병을 증폭시킨다. 민주당원들은 생물학적으로 두 가지 성이 존재한다는 사실의 인정을 거부한다. 그들은 여자가 무엇인지 개념을 규정할 수가 없다. 그들은 애매하게 만들고 성전환을 설교하기 위해 자기네 길에서 벗어난다. 성소수자 운동은 관용이란 허울 아래 좌파가 증폭시키는 사이비 종교 같은 컬트이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지