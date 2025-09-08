[WT논평] There will be no peace in our time

British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain infamously returned from a 1938 conference with Adolf Hitler, proclaiming “peace in our time.” It wasn’t true then, and it’s quite apparent that peace in our time in Hamas’ war on Israel and Russia’s war on Ukraine is just as distant as it was in 1938.



Peace between Israel and Hamas depends on the release of the hostages. Victims don’t take hostages; terrorists do. If Hamas refuses to release the remaining hostages, both alive and dead, no peace - not even a ceasefire - can be possible.



The Kremlin made clear recently that Ukraine may be allowed to exist but without the Donbas region. It has also demanded that NATO troops not be stationed in Ukraine and that Ukraine abandon its ambitions to join NATO.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly rejected any land-for-peace deal. Land-for-peace deals have a long and sordid history going back to 1938 and Chamberlain’s deal with Hitler, which traded the Sudetenland (part of Czechoslovakia) for peace. The Israelis have traded land for peace, having abandoned Gaza to Palestinian control in 2005.



If Mr. Zelenskyy refuses a land-for-peace deal, he will be accepting only the historical verdict on such deals. If he agrees, he will be accepting the idea that Mr. Putin could revive the war at any time it suits him.



Why would Mr. Trump accept a deal that has no future? He wants to be remembered in history as a peacemaker.



There will be no peace in our time while Russia and Hamas continue their aggression.

우리 시대에 평화는 없을 것이다 제드 배빈(국가안보 칼럼니스트) 영국 총리 네빌 체임벌린은 아돌프 히틀러와 가진 1938년 회담을 마치고 “우리 시대의 평화”를 선언하면서 귀국한 행동으로 악명이 높다. 그것은 당시에 진실이 아니었고 하마스가 이스라엘을 상대로 전쟁을 벌이고 러시아가 우크라이나를 상대로 전쟁을 벌이는 우리 시대에 평화가 1938년 당시처럼 그냥 멀기만 한 것이 아주 명백하다. 이스라엘과 하마스 사이의 평화는 인질들의 석방에 달려 있다. 피해자들은 인질들을 잡지 않는다. 테러분자들이 그렇게 한다. 만약 하마스가 생사 불문하고 남은 인질들의 석방을 거부할 경우 휴전은커녕 평화는 불가능하다. 크레믈은 우크라이나가 돈바스 지역을 포기해야만 전쟁에서 벗어나는 것이 허용될 것이라고 최근에 분명히 밝혔다. 크레믈은 또한 나토 병력이 우크라이나 내에 주둔하지 않을 것과 우크라이나가 나토 가입 야먕을 포기할 것도 요구했다. 우크라이나 대통령 볼로디미르 젤렌스키는 평화를 위한 영토의 거래를 거듭 전면 거부해 왔다. 평화를 위한 영토 거래는, 체임벌린이 히틀러와 거래한 1938년까지 거슬러 올라가는 길고도 지저분한 역사를 갖고 있다. 그 거래로 체코슬로바키아의 일부인 주데텐란트와 평화를 교환했다. 이스라엘 사람들은 2005년에 평화를 위해서 가자를 포기하고 팔레스타인의 지배 아래 넘기는 거래를 했다. 만약 젤렌스키가 평화를 위한 영토의 거래를 거부할 경우 그는 그런 거래에 대한 역사의 심판만을 받아들일 것이다. 만약 그가 동의한다면 그는 푸틴이 자신에게 적합할 때 언제고 전쟁을 되살릴 수 있다는 개념을 받아들이게 될 것이다. 트럼프는 미래가 없는 거래를 왜 받아들이려 하는가. 그는 역사에서 평화 실현자로 기억되기를 원한다. 러시아와 하마스가 그들의 침략을 계속하는 한 우리 시대에 평화는 없을 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △infamously:악명 높게 △ceasefire:휴전

