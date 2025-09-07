[WT논평] The covert war against the cartels

The New York Times report says Pentagon planners have begun working on the covert war and that Mr. Trump’s action signals [his] continued willingness to use military forces. These are usually kept secret, so they are prime targets for leaks.



If we are to engage the cartels, we will have to kill many of their leaders. Then there’s the question of conducting U.S. military operations inside Mexico. A covert war in Mexico, and possibly Haiti and Venezuela, is a new concept.



Mexico is a failed state, as is Haiti. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government has completely failed to assert control over the cartels, even though the government declared war on them in 2006. That war has been lost.



Mr. Trump should be remorseless in killing and destroying the cartels’ leaders and their assets. The drug cartels are the primary means for the smuggling of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into the U.S.



The cartels are responsible for the enormous increase in violence along the border, including killings, human smuggling and trafficking, arms trafficking and fuel theft.



Mr. Trump’s covert war should aim to unite South and Central American governments against the cartels. That may be a false hope, as some of those governments profit from the cartels’ activities.



The covert war Mr. Trump has declared on the cartels will be a special operations war. It will feature several kinds of drones, including drones for reconnaissance as well as those that can kill.



It is an opportunity for us to test out new drones that can smell drugs and those that can pass unseen because of their size or stealth, or both.

카르텔과의 은밀한 전쟁 제드 배빈(국가안보 칼럼니스트) 미국 국방부 기획담당자들이 비밀 전쟁 준비작업을 시작했으며 트럼프의 조치는 기꺼이 군사력을 사용할 의지를 계속 가지고 있음을 나타내는 신호라고 뉴욕타임스가 보도했다. 이런 사실은 일반적으로 기밀유지가 되지만 그래서 정보 누설의 주요 표적이다. 만약 우리가 카르텔들과 전쟁을 시작하는 경우 우리는 카르텔의 지도자 다수를 죽이게 될 것이다. 그렇게 되면 멕시코 내에서 벌이는 미군의 군사작전 수행이란 문제가 생긴다. 멕시코에서 벌이는 비밀전쟁은 새로운 개념이다. 그런 전쟁은 아이티 및 베네수엘라에서도 벌어질 수 있다. 멕시코는 아이티와 마찬가지로 실패한 국가다. 클라우디아 셰인바움의 정부는 여러 카르텔에 대한 통제를 확고히 하는 데 완전히 실패했다. 정부가 2006년 카르텔들에 전쟁을 선포했는데도 그렇다. 그 전쟁에서 졌다. 트럼프는 카르텔들의 지도자들을 살해하고 및 그들의 자산을 파괴하는 작업을 가차 없이 수행해야 할 것이다. 미국 안으로 펜타닐과 코카인 및 메타암페타민을 밀수입하는 주된 수단이 마약 카르텔들이다. 국경지대에서 폭력사태가 엄청나게 증가한 책임이 카르텔들에 있다. 폭력사태 가운데는 살인, 인신매매 및 밀수, 무기밀수, 연료 훔치기 등이 포함된다. 트럼프 대통령의 비밀전쟁은 남아메리카와 중앙아메리카의 정부들을 연합시켜 카르텔들에 맞서도록 만드는 것을 목표로 삼아야 한다. 그런 정부들의 일부가 카르텔들의 활동에서 이익을 얻고 있기 때문에 그런 연합은 헛된 희망일지 모른다. 트럼프 대통령이 카르텔들에 선포한 비밀전쟁은 특수작전 전쟁이 될 것이다. 그 전쟁은 살해 능력을 갖춘 무인기와 더불어 정찰용의 무인기를 포함한 몇몇 종류의 무인기를 특별히 포함하게 될 것이다. 이는 마약 냄새를 탐지하고 크기 및 스텔스 성능 혹은 양자로 인해 관측되지 않고 적진 통과가 가능한 신형 무인기를 실험할 기회다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

