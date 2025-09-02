[WT논평] Korea provides a model (2)

It’s also unrealistic to think Ukraine can join NATO anytime soon. A unanimous vote by all existing members would be required, which is not likely.



However, Ukraine should not be prohibited from applying for membership because that would imply that Ukraine is, as Mr. Putin insists, a Russian possession rather than an independent and sovereign nation-state with the right to seek defense alliances as its elected leaders see fit.



Mr. Trump has found brokering a Moscow-Kyiv deal frustrating and warned that he might walk away, but he also said last week: “I want to save a lot of lives!”



His advisers should remind him that if he ends U.S. intelligence-sharing with Ukraine and cuts off military aid, Mr. Putin will slaughter many more Ukrainian men, women and children.



It’s lovely to think everyone prizes peace, but if that were true, Mr. Putin wouldn’t have begun this war and would have sought an “offramp” when it became clear that the Ukrainians would fight like wolverines rather than surrender their freedom.



Nor is Mr. Putin crying salty tears over his troops ending up as cannon fodder. That’s a price he is more than willing to pay to drag Ukraine back into the Russian empire.



Should he succeed, expect him to press bayonets to the backs of Ukrainian soldiers and order them to march west.



Our European friends understand that. On Friday, Reuters published a Ukraine-European proposal that would include a “full, unconditional ceasefire in the sky, on land, and at sea.”



Mr. Trump can get this “Deal DONE!” He has the cards. By playing them now, he will succeed.

한반도가 모범을 제공한다 (2) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 우크라이나가 가까운 장래에 나토에 가입할 수 있다는 생각 역시 비현실적이다. 모든 회원국의 만장일치 투표가 필요한데 가능성이 없다. 그러나 우크라이나의 회원국 가입 신청을 금지해서는 안 된다. 왜냐하면, 금지는 우크라이나가 그 나라의 선출된 지도자들이 적합하다고 생각하는 국방 동맹을 모색할 권리를 가진 독립된 주권 국가가 아니라, 푸틴의 주장처럼 러시아의 소유라는 것을 의미할 것이기 때문이다. 트럼프는 모스크바-키이우의 협상 중재가 뜻대로 안 된다는 사실을 알게 되자 외면할 것이라고 경고했지만 그는 또한 지난주에 이렇게 말했다. “나는 많은 목숨을 구하기를 원한다.” 만약 트럼프가 우크라이나와의 정보 공유를 중지하고 군사 지원을 끊을 경우 푸틴이 추가로 수많은 우크라이나 남자와 여자 및 어린이를 학살할 것이라고 그의 고문들이 트럼프에게 상기시켜야 한다. 모든 사람이 평화를 소중하게 여긴다고 생각하는 것은 대단히 좋지만 만약 그것이 사실이라면 푸틴은 이번 전쟁을 시작하지 않았을 것이고 우크라이나 사람들이 자기네 자유를 포기하기보다는 “울버린”처럼 싸우려 드는 것이 명백해졌을 때 “출구 차선”을 찾았을 것이다. 또한 푸틴은 자기 병사들이 대포 밥으로 인생을 끝내는 것에 대해 진심으로 눈물을 흘리면서 울지 않는다. 병사들의 죽음은 그가 우크라이나를 다시 러시아 제국 안으로 끌어들이기 위해 기꺼이 지불할 용의가 있는 대가다. 그가 성공할 경우 그는 우크라이나 병사들의 등을 총검으로 밀면서 서쪽으로 진군할 것을 명령하리라고 예상하라. 우리의 유럽 친구들은 그것을 이해한다. “완전하고 무조건적인 육해공의 휴전을” 포함하게 될 우크라이나와 유럽의 제안을 금요일에 로이터 통신이 보도했다. 트럼프는 이 “거래의 성사”를 가능케 할 수 있다. 그는 여러 장의 카드를 쥐고 있다. 지금 이 카드를 사용함으로써 트럼프는 성공할 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

