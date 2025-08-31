[WT논평] The Korean crisis of freedom and democracy

When it was originally announced that Lee Jae-myung, the newly elected president of the Republic of Korea, would meet with President Trump in Washington, I expected a totally positive event.



The United States has been committed to the defense of South Korea for 75 years. With our protection, it has evolved into one of the leading manufacturing countries in the world. South Korean shipbuilding is the second largest in the world, surpassed only by communist China. On that front, this visit was a major success, as Mr. Lee brought a plan for South Korea to invest billions of dollars in modernizing the American shipbuilding system and helping modernize the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard.



What I did not foresee was how radical the new government would be in going after its political opponents and advocates of religious liberty.



The recent all-out assault on political and religious liberty has been breathtaking. Major conservative and religious leaders have had their houses and offices raided on a gigantic scale.



The Lee administration has been so arrogant that it launched a raid on the South Korean part of a joint U.S.-Korean air base without telling the Americans who were there to help defend South Korea. After being briefed about how bad things were, Mr. Trump went on Truth Social to say, “WHAT IS GOING ON IN SOUTH KOREA? Seems like a Purge or Revolution. We can’t have that and do business there.”



The next few weeks will be important in seeing whether Mr. Lee has gotten the message and is pulling back from the totalitarian police state tactics and return to the rule of law. This is an important moment in the future of America’s relationship with the South Korean government.

한국의 자유와 민주주의 위기 뉴트 깅그리치(전 미 하원의장) 이재명 신임 대통령이 워싱턴에서 도널드 트럼프 대통령과 회동한다는 소식이 처음 발표되었을 때, 나는 매우 긍정적인 결과를 기대했다. 미국은 75년 동안 한국 방위에 헌신해 왔다. 미국의 보호 속에 한국은 세계 최고의 제조 강국 중 하나로 발전했다. 한국의 조선업은 공산주의 중국에 이어 세계 2위 규모다. 그런 측면에서 이번 방문은 큰 성공을 거뒀다. 이 대통령은 한국이 미국의 조선 시스템을 현대화하고 미 해군과 해안경비대 현대화를 지원하는 데 수십억 달러를 투자하는 계획을 준비했다. 내가 예견하지 못한 것은 새 정부가 정치적 반대자들과 종교의 자유 옹호자들을 잡는 데 얼마나 과격할 것인지였다. 최근 정치적·종교적 자유에 대한 전면적인 공격은 숨이 멎을 지경이다. 주요 보수 지도자들과 종교 지도자들의 자택과 사무실이 대대적인 규모로 수색을 당했다. 이재명정부는 한국의 방어를 돕기 위해 주둔한 미국인들에게 통보하지도 않고 한·미연합 공군기지의 한국 측 부분을 수색할 정도로 오만했다. 상황이 얼마나 나쁜지에 관해 보고를 받은 뒤 트럼프 미 대통령은 트루스 소셜에 이런 글을 올렸다. “한국에서 무슨 일이 벌어지고 있는가. 숙청이나 혁명처럼 보인다. 우리는 용납할 수 없으며 한국에서 사업을 할 수 없다.” 이 대통령이 이런 전달사항을 이해하고 독재 경찰국가의 전술에서 벗어나 법치주의로 복귀할지 여부를 지켜보는 데 있어서 다음 몇 주가 중요할 것이다. 지금은 미국이 한국 정부와 맺고 있는 관계의 미래에서 중요한 순간이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △breathtaking:숨이 막히는 △have that:용납하다 △pull back:취소하다

