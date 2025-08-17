[WT논평] Chinas distortion of history (1)

On Sept. 3, the Chinese Communist Party will orchestrate a grand military parade in Tiananmen Square to commemorate victory over Japan in World War II.



This display is, in truth, a monumental distortion of history, a calculated fiction meant to glorify the party, vilify its contemporary adversaries and mislead its people.



At the heart of this charade lies the falsehood that the CCP was the principal fighting force against Japanese aggression during the war. This claim is a brazen lie.



From 1937 to 1945, it was the Nationalist government, under Chiang Kai-shek, that bore the brunt of Japan’s military assault. Nationalist forces, not the Chinese communists, fought nearly every major battle and sustained more than 3.5 million military casualties.



In stark contrast, the CCP, holed up in its Yan’an stronghold, sustained minuscule losses.



Japanese casualty data confirms the truth: Of the estimated over 1 million Japanese casualties in China, virtually all fell to Nationalist or Allied hands, not the communists.



The main cause of the CCP’s inaction against the Japanese invading forces is its ideological symbiosis with the Soviet Union, which prohibited the CCP from actively fighting Japan during World War II.



In late August 1939, Josef Stalin signed a nonaggression pact with Adolf Hitler, whose ally in Asia was Japan, and despite the Nazis’ subsequent betrayal of the pact, the Soviets remained vigilant against any Allied efforts using their territory, resources or affiliated forces to fight Japan in Asia.



This was because of the notorious April 1941 Soviet-Japanese Neutrality Pact, which Moscow strictly enforced until the very last days of the war.

중국의 역사 왜곡 (1) 마일스 위(허드슨연구소 중국센터 소장) 중국공산당은 제2차 세계대전에서 일본에 승리한 것을 기념하기 위해 9월3일에 톈안먼 광장에서 장대한 군사행진을 조직할 것이다. 이런 과시 행위는 사실 엄청난 역사 왜곡이다. 공산당을 미화하고 동시대의 적들을 비방하며 자국민을 오도할 의도를 지닌 계산된 허구다. 이런 가식의 중심에는, 중국공산당이 전쟁 때 일본 침공에 맞선 주된 전투 병력이었다는 거짓말이 존재한다. 이 주장은 뻔뻔스러운 거짓말이다. 1937년부터 1945년까지 일본의 군사 공격에 정면으로 맞선 것은 장개석이 이끈 국민당 정부였다. 중국공산당이 아닌 국민당의 군대가 거의 모든 중요 전투에서 싸웠고 350만명 이상의 군대 사상자 피해를 입었다. 연안의 본거지에 숨어 있던 중국공산당은 극소의 손실밖에 입지 않은 사실이 이와 엄연한 대조를 이룬다. 일본의 사상자 자료가 사실을 확인해 준다. 중국에서 발생한 것으로 추산되는 100만명 이상의 일본군 사상자는 사실상 모두 공산주의자들이 아닌 국민당군이나 혹은 연합군의 손에 당했다. 중국공산당이 일본의 침공군에 맞서 행동을 취하지 않은 주된 이유는 중국공산당이 소련과 이념적으로 공생했기 때문이다. 소련은 중국공산당이 제2차 세계대전 기간 일본에 맞서 적극적으로 싸우는 것을 금지했던 것이다. 1939년 8월 말에 이오시프 스탈린은 아돌프 히틀러와 불가침조약에 서명했는데 독일의 아시아 동맹국이 일본이었고 나치가 나중에 이 조약을 배신했음에도 불구하고 소련은 어떤 동맹국이 자기네 영토와 자원 혹은 연계된 군사력을 사용하여 아시아에서 일본과 싸우는 노력을 계속 경계했다. 이것은, 1941년 4월의 악명 높은 소련-일본 중립조약 때문이었고 모스크바는 전쟁의 바로 마지막 시기까지 이를 엄격하게 지켰다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]