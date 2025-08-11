[WT논평] We are heading to a demographic cliff (2)

The same birth dearth now threatens our nation’s already-teetering educational system.



Last week, a new study done by the nonprofit Western Institute for Higher Education projects that the number of public and private high school graduates will fall by more than 500,000 - or 13% - by 2041.



This will be especially true in states - particularly in the Far West and Northeast - where birthrates have been in serious decline.



The result will be the closing of hundreds of high schools and colleges and the elimination of thousands, if not millions, of jobs. As Jay Greene of The Heritage Foundation recently wrote: “We are about to experience a baby bust on steroids.”



“In twenty states, public school enrollments are projected to fall by more than 10 percent by 2031. As school enrollments start to plummet, so will their funding.”



But the problems do not stop at the three E’s: entitlements, economics and education.



Other studies have found that 1 in 3 millennials and Generation Z members either do not have or do not want to have children. This is an alarming statistic, but it is based on the view, promoted by Mr. Ehrlich and others, that human beings are a burden on rather than a benefit to societal well-being.



It is also a shortsighted view because as these generations age, they will become increasingly isolated, lonely and lacking the caregiving that children provide their parents.



Thus, we are heading down the road to a demographic cliff with little fuel and no brakes to stop the societal, familial and economical consequences that await.

우리는 인구절벽을 향해 가고 있다 (2) 티머시 S 고글린(칼럼니스트) 지금 동일한 출생 부족이 이미 비틀거리는 우리나라 교육제도를 위협하고 있다. 비영리단체인 웨스턴 고등교육 연구소가 실시한 새로운 연구는 2041년이면 공립 및 사립 고등학교 졸업생의 숫자가 13%인 50만명 이상 줄어들 것으로 지난주에 전망했다. 이것은 출생률이 심각하게 감소한 주들, 특히 극서부 지방 및 북동부 지방에서 사실이 될 것이다. 그 결과는 수백 개의 고등학교 및 대학의 폐쇄와 수백만 개는 아닐지라도 수많은 일자리의 제거가 될 것이다. 헤리티지재단의 제이 그린은 최근에 이렇게 썼다. “우리는 추세가 더욱 강력해지는 출생률 급락을 겪기 직전에 있다.” “20개 주에서 공립학교 입학생 수가 2031년이면 10% 이상 내려갈 것으로 전망된다. 학교 입학생 수가 급격히 떨어지기 시작하는 가운데 그들에 대한 자금 조달도 줄어들 것이다.” 그러나 각종 문제는 3E 즉 정부의 재정지원 혜택(entitlements), 경제(economics), 교육(education)에서 끝나지 않는다. 다른 몇몇 연구는 밀레니얼 세대와 Z세대의 3명 가운데 1명은 자녀를 낳지 않거나 낳기를 원하지 않는 사실을 발견했다. 이것은 놀라운 통계수치이지만 에를리히 같은 사람들이 장려했던 견해, 즉 인간이 사회적 복지에 이득이 되기보다는 부담이 된다는 견해에 바탕을 두고 있다. 이런 세대들이 늙으면 점점 더 고립되고 외로운 생활을 하면서 자기 부모를 부양할 자녀들이 없게 되므로 그런 견해는 또한 근시안적이기도 하다. 그러므로 우리는 미래에 기다리고 있는 여러 가지 사회적, 가정적, 경제적 결과를 중지시킬 연료는 별로 없고 제동장치도 없는 가운데 인구절벽을 향해서 내리막길을 달려가고 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △birth dearth:출생 부족 △project:추정하다 △baby bust:출생률의 급락 △on steroids:더 강력하게 △school enrollment:취학, 학교입학 △entitlements:정부의 재정지원 혜택 △well-being:복지 △caregiving:부양

