[WT논평] We are heading to a demographic cliff (1)

For those of us old enough to remember Paul Ehrlich and his book “The Population Bomb,” we recall his rantings and ravings about how overpopulation was going to destroy our world. His writings became the justification for all sorts of draconian measures to reduce birthrates worldwide.



And like so many other speculations accepted as fact by the intelligentsia and the media, the exact opposite is happening as the lack of children threatens all aspects of our culture and our society must grapple with the coming crisis of underpopulation.



For instance, our nation’s current fertility rate stands at 54.5 births per 1.000 women, well below replacement level, a factor that will lead to ever-increasing pressure on programs such as Social Security, Medicare and pensions, with not enough people paying into the system to cover the expenditures going out.



It is estimated that the Social Security trust fund, which relies on having enough younger workers paying into it in order to pay for the benefits of those retiring will run dry by 2034, resulting in retirees having their benefits cut by at least 20%.



The Social Security Administration saw this coming in 2010 when it noted in its financial report that there was trouble ahead because “birth rates dropped from three to two children per woman.”



Previously, there had been a 4-to-1 or 5-to-1 ratio between workers paying into the system and retirees taking money out. That ratio has dropped to almost 2-to-1.



Meanwhile, labor shortages and inflation will continue to be exacerbated as retirees leave the workforce and then are not enough young workers to replace them.

우리는 인구절벽을 향해 가고 있다 (1) 티모시 S 고글린(칼럼니스트) 우리 가운데서 폴 얼리치와 그의 책 “인구폭탄”을 기억할 정도로 충분히 나이가 많은 사람들은 과잉인구가 어떻게 우리의 세계를 파괴할 것인가에 관한 얼리치의 미친 듯한 아우성을 회상하게 된다. 그의 글은 전 세계적으로 출생률을 낮추기 위한 모든 종류의 과격한 조치를 정당화하는 근거가 되었다. 그리고 어린이의 부족이 우리 문화의 모든 측면을 위협하고 있는 가운데, 지식계층과 언론계에서 사실로 받아들여진 다른 수많은 미래 추측과 마찬가지로 얼리치의 주장과는 정확히 반대 현상이 일어나고 있으며 우리 사회는 닥쳐오는 인구부족 위기에 대처해야 한다. 예를 들어, 우리나라의 현재 출생률은 여성 1000명당 신생아 54.5명인데 이는 인구보충 출생률보다 훨씬 낮은 수준이다. 이 요인은 사회보장제도, 노인의료보험제도, 각종 연금제도와 같은 사회 프로그램에 점점 더 큰 압박을 초래할 것이다. 이런 현상은 나가는 지출에 돈을 대기 위해 이런 사회제도에 돈을 지불하는 사람들이 불충분한 데 따른 것이다. 은퇴자들이 받는 혜택에 돈을 지불하기 위해서 기금에 돈을 대는 더욱 젊은 근로자들에게 의존하는 사회보장신탁기금은 2034년에 고갈될 것으로 추산된다. 그 결과 은퇴자들이 받는 혜택이 최소 20%가 깎이게 된다. 사회보장청은 이런 사태가 올 것을 2010년에 내다보았는데 당시 사회보장청은 “출생률이 여성 1인당 3명에서 2명으로 떨어지기 때문에” 장차 문제가 생길 것이라고 자체 재정보고서에서 지적했다. 과거에는 사회보장제도에 돈을 대는 근로자들과 돈을 받는 은퇴자들의 비율이 4대 1이나 혹은 5대 1이었다. 그 비율이 거의 2대 1로 떨어졌다. 한편 은퇴하는 근로자들이 일터를 떠나고 난 다음에 충분한 젊은 근로자들이 퇴직 근로자들을 대체하지 않는 가운데 노동력 부족과 인플레는 계속 악화될 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

