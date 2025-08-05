[WT논평] Xi will face his greatest challenge (3)

There is a broader context about Xi’s “red lines,” particularly about Taiwan. They are not merely about China’s internal affairs but represent a dangerous global dominance vision. Taiwan is not an isolated target; it is the first domino in a broader campaign of territorial aggression, akin to Nazi Germany’s annexation of the Sudetenland. Mr. Xi’s alignment with Russia, Iran and North Korea underscores a chilling pattern: The Chinese government is part of a coalition seeking to dismantle the world order.



If the world permits China to conquer Taiwan, it sets a precedent for unchecked aggression. The stakes are Taiwan’s future and preserving a global system based on sovereignty, democracy and human rights. The world cannot afford to ignore the implications of Mr. Xi’s ambitions. His “red lines” are not the dictates of a strong leader; they are the desperate pleas of a regime afraid of its own people and the global tide of freedom. The U.S. and its allies must reject Mr. Xi’s narrative and stand firm against Chinese aggression. This is not merely about opposing China’s overreach but about safeguarding the principles underpinning peace and prosperity worldwide.



With a new American administration poised to take a tougher stance, Mr. Xi will face his greatest challenge yet. The free world must seize this moment to expose the phoniness of Mr. Xi’s red lines and recommit to defending democracy, human rights and the sovereignty of nations. The stakes could not be higher, and failure is not an option.

시진핑은 최대의 도전에 직면할 것이다 (3) 마일스 위(허드슨연구소 중국연구소 소장) 시진핑의 여러 “레드라인”에 관해서는 보다 광범한 배경이 깔려 있다. 특히 대만과 관련해서 그렇다. 시진핑의 여러 레드라인은 단순히 중국이 안고 있는 일련의 내부 문제들에 관한 것이 아니라 위험한 세계적인 지배의 환상을 나타낸다. 대만은 고립된 하나의 표적이 아니다. 대만은 보다 광범한 영토상의 침략 활동 내에서 첫 번째 도미노이다. 이는 제2차 세계대전 당시 나치 독일의 수데텐 지방 합병과 닮았다. 시진핑이 러시아, 이란, 북한과 공동보조를 취하는 것은 으스스한 행동 양식을 분명하게 보여준다. 중국 정부는 세계 질서의 해체를 모색하는 연합세력의 일부이다. 만약 중국이 대만을 정복하도록 세계가 허용할 경우 그것은 제지받지 않는 침략의 선례를 만들게 된다. 거기에 걸린 이해관계는 국가들의 주권, 민주주의 체제, 인권에 바탕을 둔 국제사회 체제의 보존과 대만의 미래다. 세계는 시진핑이 드러내고 있는 일련의 야망이 암시하는 바를 무시할 형편이 못 된다. 시진핑의 여러 “레드라인”은 강력한 지도자의 요구가 아니라 자국 국민들과 세계적인 자유의 물결을 두려워하는 정권의 절망적인 애원이다. 미국과 동맹국들은 시진핑이 하는 발언을 거부하고 중국의 침략에 굳건히 맞서야만 한다. 이것은 단순히 중국의 도를 넘는 행위에 반대하는 것만이 아니라 전 세계의 평화와 번영을 뒷받침하는 여러 원칙을 보호하는 것이다. 신임 미국 행정부가 더욱 강경한 입장을 취하기 직전의 상황 속에서 시진핑은 최대의 도전에 직면하게 될 것이다. 자유세계는 지금의 순간을 기회로 삼아 시진핑이 내세우는 여러 레드라인이 가짜임을 폭로하고 민주주의 체제와 인권 및 국가들의 주권을 보호하겠다는 점을 굳게 약속해야 한다. 여기에 걸린 이해관계는 그 어느 것보다 크며 자유세계가 이런 이해관계의 보호에 실패하는 것은 선택 대안이 아니다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △underscore:분명히 보여주다 △dismantle:해체하다 △implication:영향, 암시 △plea:애원, 간청 △overreach:도를 넘다 △underpin:뒷받침하다, 보강하다 △phony:정직하지 못한 사람, 가짜

