[WT논평] Xi will face his greatest challenge (2)

Mr. Xi’s another “red line” ? protecting the Chinese Communist Party’s political system ? exposes the regime’s underlying fragility. The regime thrives on control, yet its authoritarian model is crumbling under its own contradictions. Despite its propaganda, the party cannot hide the growing unrest among its citizens, who resent being treated as mere state tools. The party’s Achilles’ heel is its inability to offer legitimacy through consent. Its governance relies not on popular support but on surveillance, coercion and fear.



Mr. Xi’s demand for respect for China’s political system is a plea for the world to turn a blind eye to these abuses. This strategy is doomed to fail as global scrutiny of the ruling party’s repression intensifies. China’s global soft power will suffer steady erosion. The party’s authoritarianism is increasingly viewed as a relic rather than a model for the future. Mr. Xi’s rhetoric around “development rights,” the last “red line,” is an Orwellian attempt to justify China’s predatory economic practices. For decades, the government has exploited global free trade systems while refusing to abide by the same rules.



Intellectual property theft, forced technology transfers and economic coercion are hallmarks of its model. Under the guise of development, China seeks to entrench a planned economy within a global system it fundamentally undermines. This hypocrisy is laid bare as nations awaken to the dangers of Beijing’s economic imperialism. From the Belt and Road Initiative’s debt traps to its blatant currency manipulation, China’s economic strategy is increasingly viewed as a threat to global prosperity. Mr. Xi’s insistence on protecting these practices is less about development and more about preserving a system of exploitation.

시진핑은 최대의 도전에 직면할 것이다 (2) 마일스 위(허드슨연구소 중국연구소 소장) 시진핑의 또 다른 ‘레드 라인’은 중국공산당의 정치체제를 보호하는 것인데, 이는 중국 정권의 근본적인 취약함을 노출시킨다. 중국 정권은 통제 위에 번성했으나 그 체제의 권위주의적인 모델은 자체적인 각종 모순 아래 무너지고 있다. 중국 정권의 선전에도 불구하고 중국 공산당은 자국 시민들 사이에서 증가하는 불만을 숨길 수가 없다. 중국 시민들은 자기네가 단순히 국가의 도구 취급받는 것에 분개하고 있다. 중국 공산당의 아킬레스건은 동의를 통한 정통성을 제시하는 능력의 부재이다. 중국 공산당의 통치는 국민의 지지에 의존하는 것이 아니라 감시, 위협, 공포에 의존한다. 중국의 정치체제를 존중하라는 시진핑의 요구는 이런 권력남용을 눈감아 달라고 세계에 간청하는 것이다. 집권 공산당의 탄압 강화에 대한 국제사회의 정밀조사가 강화됨에 따라 이런 전략은 실패할 운명이다. 중국의 세계적인 소프트 파워는 꾸준히 쇠퇴할 것이다. 중국 공산당의 권위주의는 미래의 모델이라기보다는 갈수록 유물로 간주되고 있다. 마지막 ‘레드 라인’인 ‘개발의 권리’에 관한 시진핑의 과장된 발언은 중국의 약육강식 경제 관행을 정당화하기 위한 전체주의적인 시도이다. 지난 수십년 동안 중국 정부는 세계의 자유무역 체제를 이용하는 동시에 동일한 규칙의 준수를 거부했다. 지식재산의 도둑질, 강제 기술 이전, 경제적 위협은 모두 그 모델의 특징이다. 개발이란 허울 아래 중국은 자기네가 근본적으로 약화시킨 세계 체제 안에 계획경제를 단단히 심는 길을 모색하고 있다. 여러 나라들이 베이징의 경제적 제국주의의 위험을 알아차림에 따라 이런 위선이 들통나고 있다. 일대일로의 부채의 덫에서부터 중국의 노골적인 통화조작에 이르기까지 중국의 경제전략은 갈수록 세계의 번영에 대한 위협으로 간주되고 있다. 시진핑이 이런 관행들의 보호를 고집하는 것은 개발보다는 착취 체제의 유지와 더 관련되어 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △fragility:취약함 △resent:분개하다 △predatory:약한 사람들을 이용하는, 포식성의 △abide by:지키다 △entrench:단단히 자리 잡게 하다 △be laid bare:탄로나다 △exploitation:착취

