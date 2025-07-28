[WT논평] Xi faces a firestorm of his own making (2)

A growing number of Chinese citizens see through the myth of infallibility, and Mr. Xi knows it. That is why a summit with the American president is so critical. It’s not about diplomacy. It’s about survival.



To the Chinese people, the sight of the U.S. president standing with Mr. Xi will be broadcast as evidence that their leader is unchallenged and revered on the global stage.



The illusion doesn’t stop at China’s borders. This summit is aimed squarely at America’s Asian allies: Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Taiwan, India and Vietnam. These nations, all under increasing pressure from Beijing’s military and economic coercion, look to Washington as the sole counterweight to Chinese aggression.



When the U.S. president appears in Beijing, smiling and shaking hands with the very man who threatens regional peace, it sends a chilling message. America will appease. Worse still, this entire pageant follows a familiar Chinese tactic: to escalate tension and then offer “cooperation” as the antidote. It’s a strategy born not of statesmanship but of Leninist manipulation.



The desired outcome? Strategic concessions, rhetorical softening or mere moral equivalence. The ploy is remarkably effective. Previous U.S. administrations have leaped at the chance to establish crisis hotlines, resume dialogues or sign vague communique.



Still, Beijing has a habit of ignoring those very hotlines when crises erupt. During the 1999 bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade and the 2001 EP-3 spy plane collision, Chinese generals simply refused to pick up the phone. These mechanisms exist not for crisis resolution but for public relations. They are bait, and Washington keeps biting.

시진핑은 스스로 만든 불의 폭풍에 직면해 있다 (2) 마일스 위(허드슨 연구소 중국연구소 소장) 무오류의 신화를 꿰뚫어보는 중국 시민들의 수가 늘어나고 시진핑은 그 사실을 안다. 미국 대통령과의 정상회담이 그처럼 중요한 까닭이 거기에 있다. 그것은 외교에 관한 것이 아니다. 그것은 생존에 관한 것이다. 중국 사람들에게는 미국 대통령이 시진핑과 나란히 서 있는 광경은 자기네 지도자가 도전을 받지 않고 세계무대에서 존경받고 있는 증거로 방영될 것이다. 그런 환상은 중국의 국경선에서 멈추지 않는다. 이번 정상회담은 미국의 아시아 동맹국들인 일본, 한국, 필리핀, 대만, 인도, 베트남을 정조준하고 있다. 이런 나라들은 모두 베이징의 점증하는 군사 및 경제 위협의 압박을 받고 있으며 중국의 침략에 대항하는 유일한 균형추 역할을 미국에 기대하고 있다. 미국 대통령이 미소를 지으며 베이징에 나타나 지역 평화를 위협하는 바로 그 사람과 악수를 할 때 그 광경은 으스스한 메시지를 전달한다. 미국은 유화정책을 쓸 것이다. 이 모든 가장행렬이 중국의 익숙한 전술을 따르고 있다는 점이 더욱 나쁘다. 즉 긴장을 악화시킨 다음 해결책으로 “협력”을 제안한다. 그것은 정치력에서 탄생한 전략이 아니라 레닌주의 조작이다. 바라는 결과는 무엇일까. 전략적인 각종 양보와 강경발언의 완화 혹은 단순한 도덕적 동등함이다. 이런 술책은 현저하게 효과를 발휘한다. 미국의 여러 역대 행정부는 위기 핫라인, 대화 재개 혹은 애매모호한 공동성명을 마련하는 기회를 덥석 물었다. 그러나 베이징은 위기가 발생했을 때 바로 그 핫라인을 습관적으로 무시했다. 1999년 베오그라드 주재 중국 대사관 폭격과 2001년 EP-3 정찰기 충돌 때 중국의 장군들은 전화기를 집어 드는 것을 그냥 거부했다. 이런 메커니즘은 위기 해결책으로 존재하는 것이 아니라 선전용이다. 그런 것들은 미끼이며 워싱턴은 계속 문다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △chilling:으스스한 △appease:요구를 들어주다, 유화정책을 쓰다 △antidote:최후수단, 해결책 △pageant:가장행렬, 야외극 △leaped at:얼른 덤벼들다

