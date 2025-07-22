[WT논평] China’s ideological gaslighting on a global scale

The Chinese Communist Party unmasked itself, revealing a worldview rooted in moral nihilism, ideological zealotry and ruthless self-preservation for global domination.



China’s unwavering support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s predatory war is the ultimate testament to its moral bankruptcy.



Like a master propagandist, China deflected the CCP’s own moral failures onto America, as if it is somehow Washington’s fault that China props up Mr. Putin’s rampage.



This is the Chinese Communist Party’s reflex: blame others for its own complicity and transform its disgrace into an accusation of its critics.



China recycled the tired party line that the West, especially the United States, seeks to “contain” China, portraying the communist government as a victim.



But China’s actions speak differently. Its military provocations in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea show that its ambitions are hardly defensive.



China again peddled the fiction that America is the world’s great destabilizer. It suggested that Russia’s war, China’s belligerence, North Korea’s missiles and Iran’s terrorism all flow from U.S. wrongdoing. This is ideological gaslighting on a global scale.



Russia launched the largest land war in Europe since Hitler, China shreds treaties and agreements in the South China Sea, Iran funds terror, North Korea kidnaps and starves its people ? yet Beijing dares to brand America the true villain?



Such an inversion of reality recalls the darkest totalitarian playbooks of the 20th century.



China went further, pushing the lie that Europe’s problem is the United States, not Beijing or Moscow.

중국의 세계적 규모의 이념 가스라이팅 마일스 유(중국정책전문가) 중국 공산당은 가면을 벗어던지고 도덕적 허무주의, 이념적 광신, 세계 지배를 위한 가차 없는 자기 보존에 뿌리를 내린 세계관을 드러냈다. 중국이 흔들림 없이 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴의 약육강식 전쟁을 지원하는 것은 중국의 도덕적 파산에 대한 최종적인 증거다. 중국은 선전의 달인답게 자국 공산당 자체의 도덕적 실패를 미국의 탓으로 돌렸다. 마치 중국이 푸틴의 광란을 지원하는 것이 어떻게든 워싱턴의 잘못이라도 되는 듯이 미국을 탓한다. 이것은 중국 공산당의 반사적인 행태다. 자신의 음모가 남의 잘못 때문이라고 비난하고 자신의 망신을 비판자들에 대한 비난으로 변형시킨다. 중국은 자기네 공산당 정부를 희생자로 묘사하면서 서방 특히 미국이 중국을 “봉쇄”하려 든다는 공산당의 지겨운 노선을 재탕했다. 그러나 중국의 행동은 다른 말을 한다. 중국이 대만해협과 남중국해에서 벌이는 군사 도발은 중국의 야욕이 별로 방어적이 아닌 것을 보여준다. 중국은 미국이 세계의 안정을 깨뜨리는 커다란 요인이라는 거짓말을 다시 퍼뜨렸다. 중국은 러시아의 전쟁, 중국의 호전적 행위, 북한의 미사일, 이란의 테러가 모두 미국의 잘못된 행동에서 유래한다는 견해를 내비친다. 이것은 전 세계적 규모의 이념적인 가스라이팅이다. 러시아는 히틀러 이후 유럽에서 최대 규모의 지상전쟁을 촉발했다. 중국은 남중국해에서 여러 가지 조약과 협정을 갈가리 찢고 이란은 테러에 자금을 대고 있으며 북한은 사람들을 납치하고 자국 국민을 굶기고 있으나 베이징은 감히 미국을 진정한 악당이라고 낙인찍는가. 그런 현실 뒤집기는 20세기의 가장 사악한 전체주의의 각본을 연상시킨다. 중국은 한술 더 떠서, 유럽의 문제는 베이징이나 모스크바가 아니라 미국이라는 거짓말을 밀어붙인다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

