[WT논평] People no longer accept woke madness

The last thing that sexually dysphoric people need is “gender affirming care” and other euphemistic medical interventions by doctors who stand to profit from their misery ?for years.



When you mess with nature, you invite lifelong dependency on drugs, hormone shots, psychiatric care and sometimes additional surgeries. This is the part the media leave out.



Europe is ahead of America in turning away from these barbaric practices. The United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Norway and France have put the brakes on such programs.



Last year, Britain’s National Health Service released a four-year study headed by pediatrician Dr. Hilary Cass that reads, in part, “The rationale for early puberty suppression remains unclear, with weak evidence regarding the impact on gender dysphoria, mental or psychosocial health.”



People are waking up to the notion that they no longer have to accept woke madness. The Trump administration is warning hospitals that it may cut off federal funding if they continue sexual experiments on children and teenagers.



If a doctor cut off a healthy arm or leg because a child identified as an amputee, would that be okay? The Justice Department and state and local authorities need to start arresting and prosecuting the so-called medical personnel doing these experiments.



Republican-led states have enacted laws banning gender treatments on minors and barring males from competing on girls’ and women’s sports teams and accessing their bathrooms and locker rooms.



Telling a mom or dad that their beloved child may commit suicide if they aren’t allowed to “transition” is emotional blackmail at its worst.

사람들은 깨시민의 광기를 더 이상 용납하지 않는다 로버트 나이트(칼럼니스트) 자신의 성적 정체성에 불쾌감을 느끼는 사람들에게 가장 불필요한 것은 “성별을 확증하는 치료”와 그들의 고통으로부터 오랜 세월 이득을 보고 있는 의사들의 다른 여러 가지 완곡한 의학적 개입이다. 당신이 자연을 방해할 때 당신은 마약, 호르몬 주사, 심리학적 치료, 때로는 추가적인 여러 가지 수술에 평생 의존하는 사태를 초래한다. 이것은 언론이 무시하는 부분이다. 유럽은 이런 야만적인 행위를 거부하는 데 있어서 미국을 앞서가고 있다. 영국, 스웨덴, 핀란드, 노르웨이, 프랑스는 그런 계획에 제동을 걸었다. 지난해 영국의 공중위생국은 소아과의사인 힐러리 카스 박사가 지휘한 4년간에 걸친 연구를 공개했다. 그 내용의 일부를 읽어보면 다음과 같다. “초기 사춘기 억제의 이론적 근거는 여전히 불투명하며 성적 정체성에 대한 불쾌감, 정신 혹은 육체적 건강에 미치는 영향과 관련된 증거는 약하다.” 사람들이 각성하여 깨시민의 광기를 더 이상 용납할 필요가 없다는 생각을 하고 있다. 병원들이 어린이들과 10대 청소년들에게 계속 성별 관련 실험을 할 경우 트럼프 행정부는 연방정부의 예산지원을 끊을 수 있다고 경고한다. 만약 한 어린이가 팔다리 절단수술 환자라고 인정했기 때문에 의사가 건강한 팔이나 혹은 다리를 절단하는 것이 옳은 행위일까. 미국 법무부와 주 정부, 지방 당국은 이런 실험을 하는 소위 의료인을 체포하여 기소하는 작업에 착수할 필요가 있다. 공화당이 주도하는 여러 주는 미성년자들에 대한 성별 치료를 금지하고 남자들이 여자들의 스포츠팀에서 경쟁하고 여자들의 화장실 및 탈의실에 들어가는 것을 금지하는 법률을 시행했다. 사랑하는 어린 자녀들이 성 “전환”을 허용받지 못할 경우 자살을 할 가능성이 있다고 엄마 아빠에게 말하는 것은 최악의 정서적 협박이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

