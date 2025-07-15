[WT논평] Beijing’s exploitation of American universities (2)

The Stanford Review detailed how a Chinese law enacted in 2017 mandates that all Chinese citizens support and cooperate with state intelligence work, regardless of location.



Transnational repression and allegations of racial profiling have contributed to a pervasive culture of silence at Stanford and beyond.



In 2022, the Biden administration ended the Justice Department’s China Initiative because of racial profiling concerns. President Trump created the initiative in 2018 to target Chinese trade secret theft at U.S. universities.



Christopher Johnson, a former CIA analyst with extensive experience in China, told The New Yorker that Chinese spying at U.S. universities was a legitimate, “worrying” concern and “to compare it to a McCarthyist virus - I don’t see it that way.”



When the China Initiative was launched in 2018, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray testified on the “naivete” of college administrators in admitting CCP agents.



“The use of nontraditional collectors, especially in the academic setting - whether it’s professors, scientists, students - we see in almost every field office that the FBI has around the country,” he said.



From 2018 to 2022, the FBI leveled multiple indictments at Chinese nationals on charges of spying or recruiting others to spy on behalf of China, all associated with U.S. colleges.



Some of those indictments were dismissed and were exploited by the CCP to accuse the U.S. of racial discrimination, leading the Biden administration to abandon the China Initiative.



Trump 2.0 has no such concerns. During a recent news briefing, the State Department said it would refuse to accept Beijing’s “exploitation” of American universities.

베이징의 부당한 미국 대학교 이용 (2) 켈리 새들러(칼럼니스트) 스탠퍼드 리뷰는 중국의 모든 시민이 어디에 있든 국가의 정보 업무를 지원하고 협력하라고 명령하는 중국의 법률이 제정된 과정을 상세히 전했다. 중국의 초국가적인 억압과 인종차별적인 자료 수집이 이루어지고 있다는 주장이 스탠퍼드와 그 너머에서 침묵의 문화가 만연하는 데 기여했다. 2022년에 바이든 행정부는 인종차별적인 자료 수집을 이유로 미국 법무부의 중국 계획을 종결시켰다. 미국의 여러 대학교에서 중국이 벌이는 무역 기밀 도둑질을 표적으로 삼은 이 계획을 트럼프 대통령이 2018년에 만들었다. 미 중앙정보국 분석관으로 일하면서 중국에 관한 광범한 경험을 한 크리스토퍼 존슨은 중국이 미국의 여러 대학교에서 벌이는 간첩활동은 정당하고도 “걱정되는” 관심사항이며 “그런 우려를 매카시 바이러스와 비교하는 시각으로 나는 보지 않는다”고 뉴요커에게 말했다. 중국 계획이 2018년에 시작되었을 때 미 연방수사국 국장 크리스토퍼 A 라이는 대학 행정당국자들이 중국 공산당 첩보요원들을 입학시키는 “순진함”에 관해 증언했다. 그는 “전통적이 아닌 정보 수집가들이 이용하는 것을 전국 각지의 거의 모든 연방수사국 현장 사무실에서 목격하고 있다. 특히 학문 분야의 수집가들은 교수와 과학자, 학생을 가리지 않는다”고 그는 말했다. 2018년부터 2022년까지 연방수사국은 간첩활동을 하거나 중국을 위한 간첩활동에 다른 사람들을 포섭한 혐의로 중국 국적자 다수를 기소했는데 모두 미국의 대학들과 관련된 것이었다. 그러한 기소의 일부는 기각되었고 중국 공산당의 미국 인종차별 비난에 악용되었으며 바이든 행정부의 중국 계획 포기로 이어졌다. 미 국무부는 베이징이 미국의 대학교들을 “부당하게 이용하는 것”을 용납하지 않을 것이라고 최근 뉴스 브리핑에서 말했다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

