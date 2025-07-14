[WT논평] The CCP penetrated the South Korean systems

The CCP is working around the clock to deploy operatives and researchers to infiltrate American institutions and target our food supply, which would have grave consequences,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a recent statement.



In 2020, the FBI reported that about half its nearly 5,000 counterintelligence cases involved China.



Ian Mitch, a senior policy researcher at Rand Corp., warned in Newsweek in April that China’s spy network “may be developing the skills to physically sabotage critical infrastructure [in the U.S.] during a conflict.”



In 2023, Politico reported that two Chinese were indicted on charges of operating an unlawful Chinese police station in Manhattan used to silence dissenters in the U.S.



Chinese infiltration in our higher institutions ― stealing trade, intellectual property and other sensitive research ― remains the most nefarious and is why Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced last week that the U.S. government would “aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.”



Roughly 277,000 students from China attended school in the United States last year, down from a high of around 370,000 in 2019. Reuters reported that Chinese nationals constitute approximately 25% of all international students in the U.S. and 16% of all graduate STEM students.



In May, the Stanford Review published an expose uncovering Chinese academic espionage at Stanford. The article said there are about “1,129 Chinese International students on campus, a select number are actively reporting to the Chinese Communist Party.”

베이징의 부당한 미국 대학교 이용 (1) 켈리 새들러(칼럼니스트) 캐시 파텔 미국 연방수사국 국장은 최근 성명에서 이렇게 말했다. “중국 공산당은 미국의 여러 기관에 침투하기 위해 공작원들과 연구자들을 쉬지 않고 배치하는 작업을 벌이고 있으며 우리의 식료품 공급을 표적으로 삼고 있는데 이는 각종 중대한 결과를 초래할 것이다.” 2020년에 미 연방수사국은 근 5000건에 달하는 자기네 대간첩 사건의 대략 절반에 중국이 관련되어 있다고 보고했다. 랜드 연구소의 선임 정책 연구원인 이언 미치는 4월에 뉴스위크를 통해 중국의 스파이 조직이 “충돌 발생 때 미국 내에서 중요한 인프라 시설을 물리적으로 방해하는 각종 기술을 개발하고 있을 가능성이 있다”고 경고했다. 2023년에 폴리티코는 2명의 중국인이 맨해튼에서 불법적인 중국 경찰서를 운영한 혐의로 기소되었다고 전했다. 이 경찰서는 미국 내에서 중국 반대자들을 침묵시키는 데 이용되었다. 우리의 보다 상급 기관에 침투하여 무역 및 정보 자산과 다른 민감한 연구 결과를 도둑질하는 중국인들이 여전히 범죄를 저지르고 있으며 미국 정부가 “중국 공산당과 관계를 맺고 있거나 혹은 중요한 분야에서 연구하는 중국인들을 포함한 중국인 학생들의 비자를 적극적으로 취소할 것”이라고 마코 루비오 국무장관이 지난주 발표한 데는 이런 사유가 있다. 대략 27만7000명의 중국인 학생이 지난해 미국의 학교에 출석했는데 이는 2019년의 대략 37만명에서 줄어든 것이다. 중국 국적을 가진 사람들이 미국 내의 모든 국제 학생의 약 25%를 차지하며 과학, 기술, 공학, 수학의 모든 대학원생의 16%를 차지한다고 로이터통신이 보도했다. 5월 스탠퍼드리뷰는 스탠퍼드에서 중국이 벌인 학문 분야 간첩활동을 밝히는 폭로기사를 보도했다. 이 기사는 캠퍼스 내에 대략 “1129명의 중국인 국제 학생이 있으며 선발된 숫자의 사람들이 적극적으로 중국 공산당에 보고하고 있다”고 전했다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △sabotage: 방해하다 △nefarious: 범죄의, 비도덕적인 △revoke: 취소 △STEM: 과학, 기술, 공학, 수학(science technology engineering mathematics) △expose:폭로하다

