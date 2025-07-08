[WT논평] Liberals want more people to be dependent on the government

Congressional Republicans are proposing significant reforms for Medicaid. Specifically, they want able-bodied, working-age adults to find jobs. They have requirements to work or, at the very least, be involved in community service before receiving assistance.



We pushed these sorts of reforms when I was governor of Wisconsin. In my opinion, government assistance should be more like a trampoline and less like a hammock. We will help you if you are down and out, but if you are able, we expect you to return to the workforce.



My predecessor measured success by the number of people in the state who received assistance from the federal government and Medicaid. My measure of success was just the opposite. A victory was moving people off assistance and into the workforce.



True freedom and prosperity don’t come from the mighty hand of the government. They come from empowering people to live their own lives and control their destinies through the dignity of hard work.



Other reforms include an end to providing taxpayer-funded Medicaid payments to illegal aliens. Why should hardworking citizens have to pay for those who fail to follow the laws of our country? The same goes for taxpayer funding of surgery to mutilate the sexual organs of minors. We should not do it.



In the end, liberals want more people to be dependent on the government. They want voters to be indebted to them for more and more assistance. If you own your property and work in the private sector, there is not much you need from the government.



These are the people who strike fear in the hearts of liberals. These are the people who will make America even greater in the years to come.

진보파는 더 많은 사람이 정부에 의존하기를 원한다 스콧 워커(전 위스콘신주 주지사) 미하원의 공화당원들은 저소득층 의료보장제도의 중요한 개혁안을 제안하고 있다. 특히 그들은 신체 건강한 노동 연령기의 성인들이 일자리를 찾기를 원한다. 의원들은 사람들이 지원을 받기에 앞서 일을 하거나 적어도 지역사회 봉사 활동에 참여하도록 의무화한다. 필자가 위스콘신 주지사로 일할 때 우리는 이런 유형의 개혁을 추진했다. 내 견해로는 정부 지원이 트램펄린과 더 비슷하고 해먹과는 덜 비슷해야 한다. 만약 당신이 빈털터리일 경우 우리가 당신을 돕겠지만 만약 당신이 능력이 있을 경우 우리는 당신이 노동력에 복귀할 것을 기대한다. 나의 전임자는 위스콘신 안에서 연방정부 및 저소득층 의료보장제도의 지원을 받는 사람들의 숫자로 성공을 측정했다. 나의 성공 측정은 그냥 그 반대였다. 사람들이 정부 지원에서 벗어나 노동력에 들어가도록 하는 것이 승리다. 진정한 자유와 번영은 정부의 강력한 손에서 나오지 않는다. 사람들이 자신의 삶을 살고 품위 있고 근면한 노력으로 자기 운명을 통제하도록 힘을 실어주는 조치에서 나온다. 다른 여러 가지 개혁 가운데는 불법적인 외국인들에게 납세자가 자금을 대는 저소득층 의료보장제도의 공급을 중단하는 것이 포함된다. 열심히 일하는 시민들이 우리나라의 법을 따르는 데 실패하는 사람들에게 돈을 지불해야 하는 이유가 무엇인가. 납세자들의 돈을 써서 미성년자들의 성기를 훼손하는 외과수술도 마찬가지다. 결국 진보주의자들은 더 많은 사람이 정부에 의존하기를 원한다. 그들은 유권자들이 점점 더 많은 지원을 받아서 자기네에게 빚을 지기를 원한다. 만약 당신이 재산을 소유하고 민간부문에서 일을 할 경우 당신이 정부로부터 받을 필요가 있는 것이 많지 않다. 이런 사람들이 진보주의자들의 가슴속에 공포심을 불어넣는 사람들이다. 이런 사람들이 앞으로 미국을 더욱 위대하게 만들 사람들이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

