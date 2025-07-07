[WT논평] The threat posed by Chinese modernization programs (2)

Calling the battle a “dogfight” is a misnomer because all the shooting occurred well beyond visual range. Neither side violated the other’s sovereign airspace. The ability of Chinese aircraft to shoot down Western platforms from afar should be front of mind to U.S. military planners war-gaming Taiwan scenarios.



Though considered an advanced fourth-generation fighter, the J-10C is far from being China’s most advanced combat aircraft. In a shooting war, U.S. fighters would have to contest with even more sophisticated aircraft, such as China’s stealthy J-20.



China’s technological aerial prowess is not the only concern. The ability of its industrial base to produce advanced platforms in copious quantities means U.S. pilots will have to fight outnumbered if war erupts.



Note also that China’s air force is concentrated in the Indo-Pacific region, giving it a “home field” advantage in any fight over Taiwan, whereas U.S. airpower is dispersed in the Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.



U.S. forces in the Pacific would also have to contend with China’s growing arsenal of hypersonic weapons ? fearsome missiles that combine maneuverability with blazing speed. The ballistic missiles Iran has used to barrage Tel Aviv are primitive by comparison.



For decades, the U.S. had a healthy lead in researching hypersonic weapons. Those days are over. In recent years, China has raced ahead and deployed hypersonic weapons, leaving the U.S., at least for the time being, in its contrails.



The India-Pakistan clash provided a glimpse of what the U.S. military would face in a major fight with China, putting an exclamation point on the threat posed by ambitious Chinese modernization programs.

중국의 현대화 계획이 제기하는 위협 (2) 제임스 H 앤더슨(전 국방부 부차관) 모든 사격이 가시거리를 훨씬 벗어난 바깥에서 발생했기 때문에 이번 전투를 ‘공중전’이라고 부르는 것은 부적절한 명칭이다. 양측은 상대방의 주권 영공을 침범하지 않았다. 대만 시나리오를 놓고 전쟁게임을 하는 미국 군사 계획자들은 중국 항공기가 서방 플랫폼을 원거리에서 격추할 수 있는 능력을 가장 먼저 염두에 둘 필요가 있다. 첨단 4세대 전투기로 간주되고 있으나 J-10C는 중국의 최첨단 전투 항공기와는 거리가 한참 멀다. 실제 전투에서 미국 전투기들은 중국의 스텔스 J-20 같은 더욱 첨단화된 항공기와 경쟁해야 할 것이다. 단지 중국의 항공기술 역량만이 걱정거리가 아니다. 첨단 플랫폼을 대량으로 생산하는 중국의 산업기반 능력은 전쟁 발발 시 미국 조종사들이 수적인 열세 속에서 싸워야 한다는 것을 의미한다. 중국 공군이 인도·태평양해역에 집중하고 있다는 점도 주목해야 한다. 이는 대만을 둘러싼 모든 전투에서 중국에 ‘홈구장’의 이점을 준다. 그러나 미국의 공군력은 태평양, 유럽, 중동에 분산되어 있다. 태평양의 미군 병력은 또한 중국이 비축량을 늘리고 있는 극초음속 무기와도 경쟁해야 한다. 이는 기동성과 엄청난 속도를 결합시킨 가공할 미사일이다. 이란이 텔아비브를 공격하는 데 사용했던 탄도미사일은 이와 비교하면 원시적 수준이다. 지난 수십년 동안 미국은 극초음속 무기 연구에서 견실하게 앞서 왔다. 그런 날들은 끝났다. 최근 몇 년 사이에 중국은 경쟁에서 앞서가면서 극초음속 무기를 배치함으로써 미국은 당분간 중국에 뒤처지게 되었다. 인도·파키스탄의 무력충돌은, 미군이 중국과의 대규모 전투에서 직면하게 될 상황을 어렴풋이 엿볼 기회를 제공했다. 즉 야심만만한 중국의 현대화 계획이 제기하는 위협을 강조해 준다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △front of mind:가장 먼저 떠오르는 △contest with:다투다 △shooting war:실전, 전쟁 △prowess:기량 △copious:방대한 양의 △outnumbered:수적으로 열세인

