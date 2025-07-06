[WT논평] The threat posed by Chinese modernization programs (1)

The long-held notion that Chinese fighter jets are inferior to their Western counterparts was rudely punctured during a massive aerial dogfight between India and Pakistan.



Some analysts have cautioned against reading too much into this engagement, but the India-Pakistan clash was no trifling encounter. It lasted four days, involved more than 100 aircraft and provided a wealth of data that military analysts will mine for years to come.



New Delhi initially denied any aircraft losses, but its defense chief has acknowledged that some of India’s planes were knocked out of the sky during battle.



Independent news organizations report that Pakistani jets shot down at least one Rafale, marking the first time a modern Chinese-made plane has downed a Western platform.



The People’s Liberation Army has poured huge resources into modernizing its air force over many decades. China’s J-10C is a formidable multirole fighter equipped with an advanced suite of electronics and air-to-air missiles.



The mini proxy war between Chinese and Western-made platforms has far-reaching implications. For starters, the performance of Chinese-made jets will likely boost China’s arms exports at the expense of Europe’s defense industry.



China’s inability to produce reliable jet engines was once the bane of its aerospace sector. Not anymore. J-10C variants now come equipped with high-performing Chinese-manufactured engines.



The U.S. military has long taken comfort in the fact that Chinese pilots lack real-world combat experience, but this did not stop Pakistani pilots from downing Western aircraft in the clash. This suggests that combat experience now matters less because foreign pilots have access to increasingly sophisticated simulators.

중국의 현대화 계획이 제기하는 위협 (1) 제임스 H 앤더슨(전 국방부 부차관) 인도와 파키스탄 사이의 대규모 공중전 동안, 중국의 전투기가 서방의 전투기보다 열등하다는 오래 유지된 관념에 예상 밖의 구멍이 뚫렸다. 일부 분석가들은 이번 교전에 너무 많은 의미를 부여하지 말라고 경고했지만 인도·파키스탄의 무력충돌은 사소한 접촉이 아니었다. 이번 교전은 나흘 동안 계속되었고 100기 이상의 항공기가 참전했으며 군사 분석가들이 앞으로 여러 해 동안 캐게 될 풍부한 자료를 제공했다. 뉴델리는 당초 항공기 손실이 전혀 없었다고 부인했으나 인도 국방 최고책임자는 인도 항공기 몇 대가 전투 때 하늘에서 격추되었음을 인정했다. 중립적인 뉴스 매체들은 파키스탄의 제트기들이 적어도 1대의 라팔을 격추했다고 보도했는데, 이는 현대 중국제 항공기가 서방의 플랫폼을 격추한 첫 번째다. 인민해방군은 지난 여러 해 동안 자국의 공군 현대화를 위해 엄청난 자원을 쏟아부었다. 중국의 J-10C는 첨단 전자장비와 공대공미사일을 장착한 막강한 다목적 전투기다. 중국과 서방이 만든 플랫폼 사이에 벌어진 이번 소규모 대리전쟁은 훨씬 큰 영향을 미칠 의미를 함축하고 있다. 우선 중국제 전투기의 성능 실적은 유럽 방위산업을 희생시키는 가운데 중국의 무기 수출을 급증시킬 것이다. 중국이 신뢰할 수 있는 제트 엔진을 생산할 능력이 없다는 점이 과거에 중국 항공우주 분야의 골칫거리 문제였다. 더 이상 아니다. J-10C의 변형들은 지금 고성능의 중국산 엔진을 장착하여 나온다. 미국 군부는 중국의 조종사들이 실전경험이 없다는 사실에 오랫동안 안도해 왔다. 그러나 이것은 파키스탄 조종사들이 무력충돌에서 서방 항공기를 격추시키는 것을 막지 못했다. 외국 조종사들이 첨단 시뮬레이터에 점점 더 많이 접근하고 있기 때문에 이것은 전투 경험이 이제는 덜 중요하다는 것을 시사한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

