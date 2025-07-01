[WT논평] A sex change endangers their life (2)

The danger isn’t just to boys. Girls who undergo sex-change treatments can also suffer from lifelong complications.



Then there’s the second big development from the past month. One of the leading pro-transgender activists in America, Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, released the results of a trial she had been conducting on gender-confused children since 2015, all on the taxpayer dime.



This matters because she refused to disclose her findings in the fall, arguing that people would take them out of context and hurt transgender children. Never mind that American taxpayers spent millions of dollars funding her work.



Now we know why Dr. Olson-Kennedy was afraid. She gave puberty blockers to children as young as 8 on the assumption that the drugs would help them, but the drugs didn’t improve the children’s mental health at all.



The children experienced no meaningful change in their depression symptoms, emotional health and other indicators of mental stability. In other words, the foundational treatment in a child sex change didn’t make children better off.



This matters because the entire argument for child sex changes is that children need them to be happy and that without these treatments, they are more likely to commit suicide. Common sense says otherwise, and even the studies created by transgender activists also disagree.



There’s a better way to help these children. Boys and girls who think they are transgender have proved to be more likely to struggle with depression, anxiety, autism and other mental and physiological issues. Addressing these comorbidities, not sex changes, should be the first treatment.

성전환은 그들의 생명을 위협한다 (2) 로이 이픈(내분비과 전문의) 단지 소년들만 위험한 것이 아니다. 성전환을 겪는 소녀들 또한 평생에 걸친 합병증에 시달릴 수 있다. 이어 지난달 두 번째 큰 사태발전이 있었다. 미국에서 성전환 운동가들의 지도자 가운데 한 사람인 요해너 올슨케네디 박사가 2015년 이후, 성 혼란을 겪는 어린이들에게 모두 국민의 세금으로 실시한 실험의 결과를 공개했다. 사람들이 전후 관계에서 결과만을 빼내 성전환 어린이들의 마음에 상처를 줄 것이라고 주장하면서 자신이 발견한 사실을 그녀가 가을에 공개하기를 거부했기 때문에 이는 중요하다. 그녀의 작업에 미국인 납세자들이 수백만 달러를 지출한 사실에는 신경을 쓰지도 않는다. 올슨케네디 박사가 왜 두려워했는지 이제 우리는 안다. 그녀는 사춘기 예방약이 어린이들에게 도움이 될 것이라는 가정 아래 최하 8세의 어린이들에게까지 투여했다. 그러나 이 약은 어린이들의 정신건강을 조금도 개선하지 못했다. 어린이들은 우울증 증상과 정서 건강 및 정신 안정의 다른 여러 지표 면에서 의미 있는 변화를 경험하지 못했다. 다시 말해서 어린이의 성전환 과정에서 이 기초적인 치료는 어린이들을 나아지게 만들지 못했다. 어린이가 행복해지기 위해서 성전환이 필요하며 이런 치료를 받지 않으면 아이들이 자살할 가능성이 높아진다는 것이, 어린이 성전환 찬성 주장의 전부이기 때문에 이는 중요하다. 상식은 그와 다르며 심지어 성전환 운동가들이 실시한 여러 연구 또한 이런 견해에 동의하지 않는다. 이런 어린이들을 돕는 더 좋은 방법이 있다. 자신이 성전환자라고 생각하는 소년들과 소녀들은 우울증, 불안감, 자폐증, 여타 정신 및 생리 문제에 허덕일 가능성이 더 높은 것으로 입증되고 있다. 성전환이 아니라 이런 동반질병을 다루는 것이 첫 번째 치료가 되어야 한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △complications: 합병증 △trial: 실험, 시험 △puberty blocker: 사춘기 예방약

