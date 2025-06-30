[WT논평] A sex change endangers their life (1)

The Supreme Court rightly ruled Wednesday that states can protect children from sex-change treatments. The justices not only upheld the Constitution but also sided with the science that shows children are in danger.



The medical evidence is abundantly clear that there is no benefit and tremendous harm from subjecting children to these irreversible medical interventions. ITwo big developments have further proved that no child should ever be pushed down the transgender road.



The first major news is a groundbreaking study that looks at the effects of cross-sex hormones on boys who are trying to become girls. The study was published in Discover Mental Health. The conclusion is as powerful as it is painful: These biological boys are in for a lifetime of hurt.



Consider what happens when these boys are administered hormones to repress their masculine development and give them female sex characteristics, such as breasts.



These boys are five times more likely to develop blood clots and 10 times more likely to have a stroke. One study shows they are more than 26 times more likely to develop testicular cancer. Another study shows they are more than 40 times more likely to develop breast cancer.



These boys are also at higher risk of permanent infertility, cognitive decline and possible autoimmune diseases. Many of these risks increase over time, so the longer the boys live, the more likely they are to suffer from entirely preventable medical conditions.



However, they may not live that long at all. The most horrific finding is that these boys have an 80% higher mortality risk. A sex change quite literally endangers their life.

성전환은 그들의 생명을 위협한다 (1) 로이 이픈(내분비과 전문의) 연방 대법원은 각주가 성전환 치료로부터 어린이들을 보호할 수 있도록 하는 올바른 판결을 수요일 내렸다. 판사들은 헌법을 옹호했을 뿐만 아니라 또한 어린이들이 위험에 처해 있다는 사실을 보여주는 과학의 편을 들었다. 어린이들이 이런 회복 불능의 의학적 개입을 당하게 하는 것은 엄청난 해를 끼칠 뿐 이득이 없다는 것을 분명히 보여주는 의학적 증거가 아주 분명하다. 두 가지 큰 진전이 어린이에게 성전환의 길을 강요해서는 안 된다는 사실을 추가로 입증했다. 첫 번째 중요한 뉴스는 소녀가 되려고 애쓰는 소년들에게 투여하는 교차 성호르몬의 효과를 관찰하는 획기적인 연구다. 이 연구는 디스커버 멘털 헬스에 발표되었다. 결론은 고통스러운 것만큼이나 강력하다. 즉 이런 생물학적 소년들은 평생 손상의 부작용을 겪는다. 소년들의 남성 발달을 억제하고 유방 같은 여성의 성 특징을 만들어 주기 위해서 이런 소년들에게 여러 가지 호르몬을 투여했을 때 어떤 사태가 벌어지는지 고려해 보라. 이런 소년들은 혈전을 일으킬 가능성이 5배나 더 높고 뇌졸중에 걸릴 가능성이 10배나 더 높다. 그런 소년들은 고환암에 걸릴 가능성이 26배나 더 높은 것을 한 연구가 보여준다. 또 다른 연구는 그들에게 유방암이 발생할 가능성이 40배나 높은 것을 보여준다. 이런 소년들은 또한 영구적인 불임, 인지력 감퇴, 여러 가지 자가 면역질환 발생 가능성의 위험이 더 높다. 이런 위험 부담의 다수는 시간이 지남에 따라 증가하고 따라서 소년들이 오래 살수록 그들이 전적으로 예방 가능한 의학적인 문제에 시달릴 가능성이 높아진다. 그러나 그들은 전혀 그처럼 오래 살지 못할 것이다. 가장 끔찍한 발견은, 이런 소년들의 사망위험이 80% 더 높다는 것이다. 성전환은 정말 글자 그대로 그들의 생명을 위협한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △irreversible:되돌릴 수 없는 △be pushed down:강요하다 △cognitive decline:인지력 감퇴 △autoimmune:자가면역의 △mortality risk:사망위험

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]