[WT논평] The issues the new Lee administration will be confronting (2)

These were powerful statements. China responded, accusing Mr. Hegseth of fomenting a Cold War environment. Indeed, it should be clear, since the Korean War, that South Korea’s true ally is the U.S.



No doubt, the Korean people remember China’s reaction to the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) deployment in 2016 and the punitive economic measures taken by Beijing to economically punish South Korea.



China has the economic tools to make life difficult for South Korea, and South Korea’s relationship with China is important to it for trade and other reasons ? but the U.S., as South Korea’s second largest trading partner and national security ally, will always be there for South Korea.



It’s equally important that South Korea not be shy in stating that it is with the U.S. in the South China Sea, Taiwan and the whole of the Indo-Pacific region.



And Mr. Lee’s efforts to reinstate an inter-Korean dialogue should be applauded. After four years of literally no contact with North Korea ? while that country built more nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, signed a mutual defense treaty with Russia and militarily supported Russia’s war with Ukraine ? it’s time for a new approach to North Korea.



Hopefully, that includes the Trump administration also reaching out to Kim Jong Un with some creative initiatives to get North Korea to, at a minimum, cease producing fissile material for nuclear weapons in return for a dialogue on sanctions relief and a path to normalization of relations.



These are just a few of the issues the new Lee administration will be confronting.

이재명 신 행정부가 직면하게 될 현안 (2) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북 6자회담 특사) 이런 것들은 강력한 발언이었다. 중국은 헤그세스가 냉전 환경을 조성한다고 비난하면서 대응했다. 한국전쟁 이후 한국의 진정한 동맹국은 미국이라는 사실을 분명히 할 필요가 있는 것이 사실이다. 한국 국민은 2016년 미국의 사드 미사일의 한국 배치에 대한 중국의 반응과 베이징이 경제적으로 한국을 처벌하기 위해 취했던 징벌적인 경제 조치들을 기억하고 있다. 중국은 한국의 생활을 어렵게 만들 수 있는 경제적인 도구들을 보유하고 있으며 한국의 대중국 관계는 무역 및 다른 여러 가지 이유로 인해서 한국에 중요하지만 한국의 두 번째로 큰 무역 상대국이며 국가안보의 동맹국인 미국은 언제나 한국을 위해 존재할 것이다. 한국이 겁을 먹지 않고 남중국해와 대만 및 인도태평양 전역에서 미국을 지지한다고 선언하는 것이 마찬가지로 중요하다. 그리고 한국과 북한 사이의 대화를 복원하기 위한 이재명의 노력에 갈채를 보낼 필요가 있다. 미국이 사실상 북한과 접촉을 전혀 하지 않았던 4년이 지나고 난 지금 북한에 새롭게 접근할 때가 되었다. 그 4년 동안 북한은 더 많은 핵무기와 탄도미사일을 만들었고 러시아와 상호 방위조약에 서명했으며 우크라이나와 전쟁을 벌이고 있는 러시아를 군사적으로 지원했다. 최소한 북한이 핵무기용 분열 물질의 생산을 중단하도록 유도하기 위한 어떤 일련의 창의적인 계획을 가지고 김정은에게 외교의 손길을 뻗는 트럼프 행정부의 조치 또한 이 새로운 접근법에 포함되는 것이 바람직하다. 김정은의 핵분열 물질 생산 중단에 대한 대가는 국제사회가 북한에 가하고 있는 일련의 제재조치의 완화와 미국과 북한이 관계를 정상화하는 과정에 관한 대화다. 이러한 문제들은 신임 이 행정부가 직면하게 되는 여러 가지 현안들 가운데 포함되는 몇 가지에 불과하다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

