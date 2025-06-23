[WT논평] The issues the new Lee administration will be confronting (1)

Mr. Lee’s June 4 acceptance speech focused on reviving South Korea’s ailing economy, while remaining mindful of security, peace and democracy.



He emphasized: “Reinforcing the Korea-U.S. alliance, strengthening trilateral cooperation with the U.S. and Japan and approaching relations with neighboring countries through the lens of practicality and national interest.”



Mr. Lee also spoke about the importance of inter-Korean dialogue, the provision of humanitarian assistance to North Korea and economic cooperation with the goal of peaceful Korean unification.



China is South Korea’s leading trading partner. The U.S. is a distant second major trading partner with South Korea. But it’s more than trade ― and tariffs ― that truly reflects U.S.-South Korea relations.



It goes back to the Korean War and the 1953 Armistice Agreement that brought an end to the fighting and gave rise to the subsequent Mutual Defense Treaty between the two countries.



Indeed, it’s the U.S. military presence that serves as the trip wire that deters North Korea from provoking or invading South Korea.



Mr. Lee also noted in his acceptance speech that South Korea “[w]ill expand Korea’s diplomatic reach, raise our international stature and enlarge our economic territory.”



The U.S. has made it abundantly clear that the U.S. is pivoting to the Indo-Pacific region. At the recent Shangri-la Defense Forum, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said: “China seeks to become a hegemonic power in Asia … It hopes to dominate and control too many parts of this vital region. … China’s behavior towards its neighbors and the world is a wake-up call.”

이재명 신 행정부가 직면하게 될 현안 (1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북 6자회담 특사) 이재명 대통령의 6월4일 수락 연설은 안보, 평화, 민주주의를 계속 유념하는 가운데 한국의 약화된 경제를 되살리는 데 초점을 맞추었다. 그는 강조했다. “한·미동맹을 강화하고 미국 및 일본과의 삼자 협력을 강화하며 현실성과 국가이익의 렌즈를 통해서 인접 국가들과의 관계에 접근한다.” 이는 또한 남북한의 대화와 인도적인 대북 지원 및 평화적인 한반도 통일을 목표로 한 경제 협력의 중요성에 관해서도 말했다. 중국은 한국의 가장 중요한 무역 상대국이다. 미국은 큰 격차로 한국의 두 번째 주요 무역 상대국이다. 그러나 미국과 한국의 관계에 진정으로 반영되는 것은 무역과 관세 이상이다. 한국과 미국의 관계는 한국전쟁과 1953년의 휴전협정으로 거슬러 올라간다. 휴전협정이 전투를 종식시켰고 뒤이어 양국 사이의 상호방위조약을 탄생시켰다. 북한이 한국을 상대로 도발을 하거나 침공을 하지 못하도록 억제하는 인계철선 역할을 하는 것은 사실상 한국에 주둔한 미군이다. 이 대통령은 또한 수락 연설에서 “한국의 외교 범위를 확대하고 우리의 국제적인 위상을 높이며 우리의 경제적인 영토를 확장할 것”이라고 지적했다. 미국은 인도태평양 지역으로 외교와 군사의 중심축을 이동시키고 있다는 점을 아주 분명히 밝혔다. 최근의 샹그릴라 국방포럼에서 피트 헤그세스 미국 국방장관은 이렇게 말했다. “중국은 아시아에서 패권국가가 되는 길을 모색하고 있다. … 중국은 사활적으로 중요한 이 지역에서 너무 많은 부분에 대한 지배와 통제를 희망하고 있다. … 이웃 나라들과 세계에 대한 중국의 행태는 경각심을 일깨우는 종소리다.” 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △ailing: 약화된 △mindful: 유념하는 △provision: 공급, 제공 △subsequent: 그다음의 △give rise to: 생기게 하다, 일으키다 △trip wire: 인계철선 △reach: 범위 △abundantly: 아주 분명한

