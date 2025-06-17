[WT논평] Europe is losing its will to live (2)

The poorest state in the United States, as measured by gross domestic product per capita, is Mississippi, at about $53,000. That compares with the EU’s average per capita GDP of about $41,000.



As the Ukraine experience shows, European militaries cannot project power even a few miles beyond their borders.



The world we have known for the past 1,000 years or so ? where Europe set the tone and led the way in science and technological advances, such as weapons, building, agriculture, seafaring and exploration ? has passed away in a single lifetime.



For those of us in the United States, this dissolution of once mighty peoples will require us to think about the world in new ways, create new alliances and, most importantly, avoid sentimentalism about our native lands.



It also requires us to understand that our responsibilities will often require us to be more concerned about the slaving genocidal regime in China and the immediate risk it poses to our partners in India, Australia, Japan and the Philippines.



The challenge from communist China also reminds us that our initial and most important theater of action is the Western Hemisphere. The Monroe Doctrine is and needs to remain foremost in our strategic thinking.



We also need to be cognizant that our peaceful neighbors to the north and south are strategic blessings and whatever disagreements we might have are trivial compared with the challenges we will face together.



If we are going to successfully counter communist China, we are going to need the healthy nations in our immediate neighborhood to be firmly committed to our efforts.



In short, as the Old World wanes, the New World we build will require American leadership.

유럽은 생존하려는 의지를 잃어가고 있다 (2) 마이클 매케너(칼럼니스트) 국내총생산으로 측정했을 때 미국에서 가장 빈곤한 주는 미시시피로 대략 5만3000달러이다. 그것은 유럽연합의 1인당 평균 국내총생산 약 4만1000달러와 비교된다. 우크라이나의 경험이 보여주고 있듯이 유럽 각국의 군부는 자기네 국경 너머로 몇 마일조차도 병력을 진출시킬 능력이 없다. 우리가 지난 1000년 남짓 기간 알고 있던 세계는 한 사람의 생애 기간에 사라졌다. 그 1000년 동안 유럽은 세상의 풍조를 만들었고 무기, 건축, 농업, 항해, 탐험 같은 과학 및 기술 진보의 길을 이끌었다. 한때 막강했던 민족들의 이런 해체는 세계를 새로운 방식으로 생각하고 새로운 동맹관계를 만들고 우리 조국 땅에 대한 감상주의를 피하도록 미국에 사는 우리에게 요구하는데 마지막 사항이 가장 중요하다. 그런 상황은, 사람을 노예 부리듯 하고 집단학살을 하는 중국의 정권 및 중국 정권이 인도, 호주, 일본, 필리핀의 우리 협력자들에게 가하는 즉각적인 위험에 대해 더 큰 관심을 기울이도록 종종 우리에게 요구하는데 이는 우리가 지는 각종 책임 때문이다. 공산주의 중국의 도전은 또한 우리의 가장 중요한 제1의 행동 무대가 서반구라는 점을 우리에게 일깨워준다. 먼로 독트린은 우리의 전략적 사고 안에서 예나 지금이나 계속 가장 필요한 원칙이 되어야 한다. 우리는 또한 우리의 북쪽과 남쪽의 평화적인 이웃 나라들이 우리에게 전략적인 축복이며 그것이 무엇이 되었든 모든 견해 차이는 우리가 함께 직면한 각종 도전과 비교했을 때 사소하다는 것을 인식할 필요가 있다. 만약 우리가 공산주의 중국에 성공적으로 대항하려면 우리의 노력에 굳게 헌신하는 건전한 국가들을 가까운 이웃에 둘 필요가 있을 것이다. 간단히 말해서 구세계가 쇠퇴하는 가운데 우리가 건설하는 신세계는 미국의 지도를 필요로 한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

