[WT논평] Europe is losing its will to live (1)

Team Trump decided to tell Europe some truths recently. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth offered the most unremarkable truth: Ukraine can’t win its war with Russia, so it will need a negotiated settlement.



Vice President J.D. Vance was a bit more provocative and said attempts to impede artificial intelligence are a modern-day version of book burning and the United States would not be a party to it.



The Europeans, as always, were defiant, with the German prime minister insisting that Europeans would decide the fate of Ukraine. That’s great news. The Germans should get on it right away. But first, maybe they can let us know why they haven’t done that at any other point in the past three years.



It’s understandable. Europe is in decline just about everywhere. The French, the first daughter of the Church and for 1,000 years the greatest warriors in Europe, are unable to keep their churches from being burned.



The Germans, masters of order and discipline, could not stay either in their own nation or Mitteleuropa. Even the English, who built and sustained an empire that ruled the world and brought literacy, the rule of law and Christianity to billions, are reduced to watching television shows depicting how great they used to be.



Europe is losing its will to live. Not a single nation on the continent has a fertility rate above the replacement level. They are all growing older.



In 1990, the American and European Union economies were approximately the same size. Now, the U.S. economy is about 50% larger.

유럽은 생존하려는 의지를 잃어가고 있다 (1) 마이클 맥켄나(칼럼니스트) 트럼프 팀은 유럽에 몇 가지 진실을 말해주기로 최근에 결정했다. 미국 국방장관 피트 헤그세스는 지극히 평범한 진실을 제시했다. 우크라이나는 러시아와의 전쟁에서 이길 수 없으므로 우크라이나는 협상을 통해 전쟁을 해결할 필요가 있다. 약간 더 도발적이었던 미국 부통령 J D 밴스는 인공지능을 방해하는 일련의 시도는 현대판 책 태우기이며 미국은 그런 행동에 동조하지 않을 것이라고 말했다. 항상 그렇듯이 유럽인들은 저항했고 독일 총리는 유럽인들이 우크라이나의 운명을 결정할 것이라고 주장했다. 그것은 대단한 소식이다. 독일인들은 즉시 그 일에 성공해야 할 것이다. 그러나 우선 그들은 지난 3년 동안 어느 시점에서도 그렇게 하지 않은 이유를 아마도 우리에게 알려줄 수 있어야 할 것이다. 그런 상황은 이해를 할 만하다. 유럽은 거의 모든 분야에서 쇠퇴하고 있다. 유럽 기독교 교회의 맏딸이자 1000년 동안 유럽에서 가장 강력했던 전사들의 나라였던 프랑스는 자기네 나라의 기독교 교회가 불에 타는 것을 막지 못하고 있다. 질서와 규율의 달인들인 독일인들은 자기네 나라 혹은 중부유럽의 그 어느 곳에서도 현상을 유지할 능력이 없다. 세계를 지배했고 수십억 사람들에게 문자 해독과 법의 통치 및 기독교를 보급했던 제국을 건설하여 유지했던 영국조차도 그들의 과거 위대한 업적을 묘사하는 TV 쇼를 시청하는 국민으로 전락했다. 유럽은 생존하려는 의지를 잃어가고 있다. 유럽 대륙에서 출산율이 인구보충 출생률을 넘는 나라가 단 하나도 없다. 유럽 주민들 전체가 점점 더 늙어가고 있다. 1990년에 미국과 유럽연합의 경제는 대략 동일한 크기였다. 현재 미국 경제는 대략 50%가 더 크다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △unremarkable:평범한 △settlement:합의, 해결 △party to:관여하다 △get on:성공하다 △Mitteleuropa:중부유럽 △replacement level:인구보충 출생률

