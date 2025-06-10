[WT논평] Most Americans view China as a genocidal regime

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent observed early this week that the U.S. and China found common ground on trade in talks and neither side wants a divorce.



More specifically, Mr. Bessent said: “The consensus from both delegations this weekend was neither side wants a decoupling. We concluded that we have shared interests and we both have an interest in balanced trade.”



What he said probably comes as a surprise to most Americans, who view communist China as what it is: a slaving, genocidal regime. Mr. Bessent’s declaration flies in the face of that widespread bipartisan sentiment.



How about stopping Chinese espionage in the U.S., especially the theft of intellectual property? Restrictions on China buying farmland, natural resources, technology and anything else in the United States? Chinese investment in American companies?



The good news is that not everyone in the Cabinet is a globalist. During his confirmation hearing, Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that China has “lied, cheated, hacked and stolen” its way to global superpower status “at our expense.” He called China “the most potent and dangerous near-peer adversary this nation has ever confronted.”



I suspect that about 80% of the American people agree with all that. They understand, almost certainly with more clarity than their “leaders,” that decoupling from the slaving, genocidal, communist regime in Beijing is not only warranted but also essential.



The People’s Republic of China means us no good, nor does it have friendly intentions toward the remainder of the world. That is obvious to anyone willing to see it.

대다수 미국인은 중국을 집단학살 정권으로 본다 마이클 매케나(칼럼니스트) 미 재무장관 스코트 베선트는 미국과 중국이 회담에서 무역의 공통 기반을 찾았으며 어느 쪽도 갈라서기를 원치 않는다고 이번 주 초에 견해를 밝혔다. 좀 더 구체적으로 들어가면 베선트는 이렇게 말했다. “어느 쪽도 디커플링을 원하지 않는다는 것이 이번 주 양측 대표단의 일치된 견해였다. 우리는 양국의 이익을 공유하고 있으며 균형 잡힌 무역에 관심을 갖고 있다.” 그의 발언은, 공산주의 중국의 실체를 알고 있는 대다수 미국인을 놀라게 했을 가능성이 있다. 즉 중국은 국민을 노예 취급하고 집단 학살하는 정권이다. 베선트의 선언은 그런 광범한 초당적 정서에 역행한다. 미국 내부의 중국인들의 간첩 활동을 중지시키는 것은 어떨까. 특히 지식재산권 도둑질이 그렇다. 미국 내의 농지, 천연자원, 기술, 기타 여러 가지를 구입하는 중국의 행동을 제한하는 것은 어떨까. 중국인들의 미국 회사 투자는 어떤가. 미국 내각의 모든 사람이 세계주의자가 아니란 점이 반가운 뉴스다. 국무장관 마르코 루비오는 중국이 “거짓말을 하고 속임수를 쓰며 해킹을 하고 도둑질을 하며 우리나라를 희생시키는 대가로” 세계의 초강대국이 되었다고 인준 청문회 때 지적했다. 그는 중국을 “미국이 맞닥뜨린 가장 강력하고 위험한 동급의 적국”이라고 불렀다. 필자는 미국 국민의 대략 80%가 그 모든 지적에 동의하지 않을까 생각한다. 미국 국민은 국민을 노예로 삼고 집단학살을 하는 베이징의 공산주의 정권과 디커플링하는 것이 정당할 뿐만 아니라 필수적이라는 견해를 자국 “지도자들”보다 더욱 명확하게 이해하고 있다는 것이 거의 확실시된다. 중화인민공화국은 우리에게 이익이 되지 않으며 중국은 나머지 세계에 우호적인 의도를 갖고 있지 않다. 볼 용의가 있는 사람에게 이것은 명백한 사실이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]